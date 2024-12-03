Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Name Trademarked – Launch Soon?

Along with new design elements, there might be tuning to Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler’s powertrain and suspension setup for a unique character

India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is currently on a mission to revamp its premium lineup. Not just that, the goal is also to offer a premium ownership experience and that’s where Hero’s Premia dealerships come into action. Populating these new dealerships is tasked to a multitude of current and upcoming motorcycles.

Among these upcoming motorcycles, Hero showcased a few at EICMA 2024 last month. Among the showcased motorcycles, Mavrick 440 Scrambler was missing, whose design patent was leaked ahead of EICMA 2024. Now, the trademark application of Hero Mavrick 440 has been leaked suggesting a launch might be around the corner.

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Where genre is concerned, Hero Mavrick 440 is a Roadster with hints of a neo-retro motorcycle. However, it can be easily confused as it doesn’t make a lasting impression on audience. The ‘Jack of all trades’ approach might be lending it a slightly convoluted identity. If only there was a more dedicated genre approach, there’s a lot to like about Mavrick 440.

That’s exactly where Mavrick 440 Scrambler might excel. This is Hero’s first ever scrambler vehicle to hit the market. After the leaked design patents, trademark filings have been leaked, confirming the name of this upcoming motorcycle. As seen in filing from Hero MotoCorp limited, Mavrick 440 Scrambler name is already registered.

The design patents leaked last month suggest that Mavrick 440 Scrambler will have upgraded components over standard model on sale today. There are new design elements on Scrambler variant too, helping in establishing a unique identity of its own. Powertrain could be the same 440cc oil-cooled unit with 27 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Design changes

Some of these design changes include a new fly screen and fork gaiters on RSU telescopic forks at the front to lend Scrambler vibes. There is a new handlebar that comes with a cross brace as opposed to the simpler one seen on standard Mavrick 440. Alloy wheel design is new and might get a dual-tone effect.

Fuel tank looks like it is carried over. However, tank shrouds on Mavrick 440 Scrambler get a new pattern and side body panels are new, for a rugged vibe. Rear sub frame looks new and it is slightly raised for more ground clearance. LED tail lights and rear mud guard are unique with this variant.

Seat looks much flatter and is a split-type design as opposed to Mavrick 440’s single-piece approach. Other notable changes include beefy-looking side guards along with a engine bash plate that might be made out of metal. Together with these new design elements, Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler looks a lot more macho and appealing. When launched, it take on Royal Enfield Scram 440 and Triumph’s upcoming Scrambler T4.