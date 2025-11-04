Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Unveiled As Hunk 440 SX – India Launch Likely?

After unveiling Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition, Hero MotoCorp unveiled another important bike which could launch in Indian market. No, it is not the Xpulse 440, but a Scrambler variant of Mavrick 440. Design of this motorcycle has been patented in India and the name Mavrick 440 Scrambler has been trademarked as well.

However, the motorcycle showcased at EICMA 2025 by Hero MotoCorp was Mavrick 440 Scrambler, but with Hunk branding as Hunk SX which is reserved for global markets. The company has not confirmed whether India will get Mavrick 440 Scrambler or not, but it looks quite promising. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Mavrick 440 has been one of the most underrated motorcycles on sale in India and is quite an enjoyable bike. However, it doesn’t quite have enough panache to smash the sales charts. It was designed to make its brand-engineered Harley-Davidson counterpart look more appealing. The company showcased a variant of Mavrick 440 with USD forks and a TFT screen which looked quite promising.

However, there was a more promising version of Mavrick 440 whose design was patented in India. It was a Scrambler version of Mavrick 440 with quite a few hardware changes to make it more rugged and trail worthy. Hero MotoCorp has even trademarked the name Mavrick 440 Scrambler in India.

We wish Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler is launched in India as it ditches the commuter-bike design with something that is more exciting. Establishing excitement are elements like a front fly-screen finished in a White colour. This contrasts well with Orange fuel tank and side body panels used with this particular Hunk SX model.

What to expect?

Other notable changes include fork gaiters for front RSU telescopic forks, chunkier tank pads, a split seat setup, completely new rear subframe with a retro pillion grab rail. Alloy wheel design is more exciting too. Sticking to its Scrambler DNA, this bike gets a bash plate and an up-swept exhaust setup. It also gets ride-by-wire technology now.

All these changes make Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler (Hunk 440 SX) quite a bit more desirable. Where features are concerned, it might borrow the vertically oriented TFT instrument screen along with switchable dual-channel ABS.

The same long-stroke 440cc oil-cooled engine with 27 bhp of peak power and 36 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox might be carried forward. If launched in India, it will directly take on Royal Enfield Scram 440.

Also read – 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R with dual ABS, cruise control reach showrooms