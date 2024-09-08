Hero Mavrick Up To Rs 20k Off Via Flipkart – Discounts Also On Xtreme, Xpulse, Vida, Karizma

Major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon have been selling scooters and motorcycles with attractive bank offers and discounts

Recently, Hero MotoCorp has been offering its portfolio on major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart. Being one of the most widely popular platforms, Flipkart’s portal is expected to boost sales and make vehicular purchases more seamless. One major benefit of vehicle purchases on Flipkart is that there are discounts on Hero bikes and scooters of up to Rs 21K. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ankit Sharma for sharing this update.

Hero Bikes And Scooters Flipkart Discount

Being a leading 2W manufacturer in India, Hero MotoCorp needs no introduction. It is a sales behemoth in India and has been at the top of its game for a very long time. The company’s advancements in e-commerce portals are commendable and has been maintaining a presence on Flipkart.

In most cases, automobiles are not considered an investment. Rather, they’re termed as depreciating assets. But what if you can save up to Rs 21K on your new Hero scooter and motorcycle? Tempting, isn’t it? The best part about this offer is that it is legit and has been out there for some time.

Depending on the motorcycle or scooter, one can save up to Rs 21K on their purchase of Hero vehicle on Flipkart. This is enabled by profound discounts from Flipkart, coupled with bank offers on select credit and debit cards. More often than not, Flipkart Axis Bank cards usually get more discounts than others.

On Flipkart, Hero MotoCorp and a few other brands like Bajaj and Ola, have listed their vehicles. Hero has a major part of its portfolio on sale through Flipkart, unlike other brands. Among the Hero products, the price difference between online and offline ranged between Rs 3,014 and Rs 21,015.

Which one has the highest discount?

While budget commuters and ICE scooters had an effective discount of under Rs 7,500, the benefits increased with Hero’s premium portfolio and Vida electric scooters. Hero Xtreme 125R has discounts of up to Rs 8,550. Xpulse 200T has the lowest discount among the premium lineup at Rs 7,012.

Other notable motorcycles with discounts were Hero Xtreme 160R 4V with Rs 10,016 discount, Xpulse 200 4V with Rs 13,661 off, Karizma XMR 210 with Rs 15,170 discount and we have the Mavrick 440 with Rs 19,450 off. Interestingly, Hero Vida V1 Pro has the highest discount of Rs 21,045, which is very tempting.

The preconceived notion of buying a vehicle traditionally in a showroom after PDI is still strong among buyers. That could be a reason why many buyers don’t prefer online platforms for vehicular purchases. This trend could catch in the future and Bajaj recently took a greater stride by launching an Amazon exclusive variant of Chetak scooter.

Note – Prices mentioned in the post are indicated prices on Flipkart’s landing page for motorcycles and scooters. Actual prices vary depending on variants and colours and offers and discounts of the time.