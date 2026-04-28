Hero Moto Sales Breakup March 2026 – Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Passion, Destini, Xtreme, Vida

Hero MotoCorp domestic sales in March 2026 stood at 5,50,259 units, registering an 8.06% YoY growth compared to 5,09,218 units in March 2025. The company’s performance continues to be led by its commuter motorcycle lineup, while newer segments like EVs and premium bikes are gradually gaining traction.

Hero Moto Sales Breakup March 2026

Splendor remains the undisputed leader with 3,32,227 units sold, posting a modest 3.01% YoY growth and contributing over 60% to Hero’s total domestic volumes. HF Deluxe, the second highest-selling model, saw a decline of 7.33% YoY with 85,088 units, indicating some pressure in the entry-level commuter space.

Glamour emerged as one of the biggest gainers, with sales rising sharply by 135.62% YoY to 25,522 units. Passion also performed well, growing 42.86% YoY to 24,712 units, reinforcing Hero’s strength in the commuter-plus segment. Among scooters, Destini 125 recorded strong growth of 53.96% YoY with 24,177 units, while Pleasure declined 9.09% to 9,146 units. Xoom 125 also reported a drop of 10.40% YoY with 5,531 units sold.

Xtreme 125R, which had a strong start earlier, saw a decline of 13.56% YoY to 20,200 units. This suggests some normalization after initial demand. In comparison, Vida electric scooters posted strong growth of 119.73% YoY, reaching 17,110 units, highlighting increasing EV adoption.

Premium And Lifestyle Segment Expanding

Xpulse continues to gain traction, with sales nearly tripling to 3,845 units, up 194.86% YoY. This reflects rising interest in adventure motorcycles in India. Xtreme 160R declined 25.72% YoY to 1,739 units, while newly introduced Xoom 160 registered 842 units. Xtreme 250R also entered the lineup with 115 units, marking Hero’s gradual push into higher displacement segments. Karizma 210 recorded minimal sales at just 5 units, indicating very limited traction currently. Mavrick 440 reported zero sales for the month.

MoM Performance – Broad-Based Growth

On a month-on-month basis, Hero MotoCorp posted a 6.87% growth, up from 5,14,879 units in February 2026. Splendor led the gains with an increase of over 10,000 units, while HF Deluxe saw a strong 18.64% MoM growth.

Glamour, Passion and Xtreme 125R also registered healthy increases, while Vida EV grew by 19.48% MoM. Scooters like Pleasure and Xoom 125 saw notable gains as well. However, Destini 125 declined 11.66% MoM, while Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 250R also saw drops. Karizma 210 continued to post negligible volumes.

Hero MotoCorp’s sales remain heavily dependent on its commuter motorcycles, especially Splendor. However, growth is increasingly being supported by mid-segment bikes, scooters and EVs. With expanding presence in EVs (Vida) and premium motorcycles like Xpulse and Xtreme range, Hero is gradually diversifying its portfolio. Sustained momentum in these segments will be crucial as the company looks to reduce dependence on entry-level commuters in the future.