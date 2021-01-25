Hero MotoCorp 3 Pronged EV Approach – Maestro Electric Scooter, Hero Hatch, Ather

Hero MotoCorp currently has adopted a three-pronged approach in its development of electric vehicles

Hero MotoCorp recently clocked 100 million production units thus becoming the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to hit this momentous figure. It also laid down the roadmap for the next five years in which the company would launch 10 two-wheelers every year.

The company under its vision ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ will be developing new scooters and bikes which will also include the ones running on batteries. The first electric two-wheeler likely to come out of the Hero MotoCorp’s facility is eMaestro which is an electrified version of Maestro Edge.

Hero MotoCorp’s Future EV projects

Moving forward, Hero MotoCorp will focus on premium segments and products. In an interaction with a leading newspaper, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp shared details of the company’s vision towards electric vehicles. He said that the bikemaker has “a three-pronged approach” in the EV segment. First, it has its own projects under development at the company’s R&D centre in Jaipur (CIT).

Second, there is the company’s internal startup called Hero Hatch which presented Hero Quark 1, a prototype electric rickshaw. Finally, there is the Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy in which Hero MotoCorp has invested generously. In a conversation with the same publication last year, Munjal had confirmed that the company will also be developing electric motorcycles.

Out the company’s own premises, the first electric two-wheeler to come out is likely to be eMaestro based on its IC engine counterpart Maestro Edge. A prototype of the e-scooter made its first public appearance at the Hero World 2020 event. From a distant view, eMaestro looks very similar to the regular Maestro Edge. However, on a closer look, one can notice subtle cosmetic differences.

Styling & Expected Features

For example, it gets a smoked LED headlamp along with its front suspension forks, alloy wheels and engine casing finished in copper brown. As of now, Hero has been tight-lipped about the specifications of the e-scooter’s powertrains although it is expected to use a belt-driven motor. It is also expected to offer three ride modes including drive, park and reverse which could be selected from the left side of the handlebar.

The prototype also showcased a fully digital instrument cluster which is expected to be carried over to the production model as well. Features such as keyless start/stop and internet connectivity are likely to be included. Its powertrain setup is likely to feature a Lithium-ion battery paired with a powerful permanent magnet motor.

It is expected to be launched by the end of this year and will compete against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the upcoming Ola electric scooter.

