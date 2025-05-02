Hero MotoCorp April 2025 Sales Down 42.76% – Planned Production Halt Impacts Output

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has reported a steep decline in sales for April 2025. The company sold a total of 3,05,406 units during the month, registering a 42.76% drop year-on-year (YoY) compared to 5,33,585 units sold in April 2024. The month-on-month (MoM) performance also saw a 44.43% drop over March 2025, when Hero sold 5,49,604 units.

Hero MotoCorp April 2025 Sales

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 2,88,524 units in April 2025, a 43.79% drop compared to the 5,13,296 units sold in April 2024. The company also witnessed a steep 43.44% MoM decline over March 2025’s 5,10,086 domestic sales.

Motorcycles continued to be the bulk contributor, but sales fell sharply to 2,86,089 units – down 42.38% YoY from 4,96,542 units in April 2024 and 43.53% lower than 5,06,641 units sold in March 2025. Scooters too saw a heavy hit, with sales plummeting 47.85% YoY to 19,317 units from 37,043 in April 2024, and 55.04% lower than the 42,963 scooters sold in March 2025.

Exports dropped to 16,882 units in April 2025, a decline of 16.79% YoY compared to 20,289 units in April 2024 and a steep 57.28% fall from 39,518 units in March 2025.

Planned Production Halt Impacts Output

The company attributed the April sales dip in part to a scheduled production halt across multiple facilities. As part of a planned operational strategy, Hero MotoCorp temporarily suspended production from April 17–19 at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana plants. The move was aimed at realigning supply chains and conducting scheduled maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. Hero expects production and dispatches to normalize from May 2025.

Retail Demand Remains Strong, VIDA EV Sales Soar

Despite lower dispatch numbers, Hero MotoCorp recorded over 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations for its internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers in April 2025, highlighting strong customer demand and healthy retail momentum. The company stated that its retail market share has consistently grown month-on-month throughout 2025.

Hero’s electric brand VIDA continued its growth trajectory. The company dispatched 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter in April 2025, while VAHAN registrations stood at 6,123 units — a significant year-on-year rise. This reflects VIDA’s growing presence in India’s competitive electric two-wheeler segment.