Hero MotoCorp August 2025 Sales Grow By 8% YoY – Scooters Surge 53%

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, reported wholesales of 5,53,727 units in August 2025, an 8.07% increase compared to 5,12,360 units sold in August 2024. The growth was driven by strong performance across motorcycles, scooters, and exports, supported by the success of the company’s new product launches.

Motorcycles and Scooters Performance

Motorcycles continued to be Hero MotoCorp’s backbone, with 5,01,523 units dispatched in August 2025, up 4.87% YoY from 4,78,215 units a year earlier. Scooters showed much stronger momentum, posting a 52.89% YoY growth, with sales rising to 52,204 units against 34,145 units in August 2024. This gave motorcycles a 90.57% share of total volumes, while scooters contributed 9.43%.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, motorcycles grew sharply by 25.19%, increasing from 4,00,615 units in July 2025. Scooters also posted a 6.24% MoM growth, climbing from 49,140 units in July 2025.

Domestic sales remained strong at 5,19,139 units, up 5.46% YoY from 4,92,263 units in August 2024 and an even sharper 25.88% MoM increase compared to July 2025. Exports were a standout, with 34,588 units shipped in August 2025, a massive 72.11% YoY growth from 20,097 units last year. However, exports dipped 7.41% MoM, down from 37,358 units in July 2025. Exports now contribute 6.25% of overall volumes.

Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance

For FY 2025-26 so far (April–August 2025), Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales stood at 23,70,552 units, a marginal 1.95% decline compared to 24,17,790 units in the same period of FY 2024-25. Motorcycle YTD sales were at 21,76,049 units, down 3.70% YoY from 22,59,561 units, while scooters registered robust growth of 22.93% YoY, with sales rising to 1,94,503 units from 1,58,229 units. Exports also impressed with 45.33% growth, increasing to 1,36,359 units against 93,830 units last year.

Hero MotoCorp registered 3.44 lakh retail sales in August 2025 (VAHAN registrations), reflecting steady demand across urban and rural markets; while monsoons tempered retail activity, the company expects momentum to pick up in the coming months.

VIDA and New Launches

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, VIDA, continued its upward trajectory. The company dispatched 12,275 units in August with 13,313 VAHAN registrations, strengthening its foothold in the EV space and driving consistent market share gains.

The company also launched the all-new Glamour X 125 during the month, positioned as India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle. Available in two variants—Drum (Rs 89,999) and Disc (Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi) — the Glamour X 125 brings bold styling, advanced tech, and category-first features aimed at aspirational young riders.

Hero MotoCorp expects market sentiment to remain upbeat in the coming months, supported by favourable monsoons, rising rural demand, and anticipated GST reforms. With festive season demand on the horizon and new products like the Xoom 125, Destini 125, and Glamour X 125 boosting customer interest, the company is optimistic about sustaining its growth momentum.