Hero MotoCorp Offers Discount On Harley Davidson Motorcycles To Partners

Hero MotoCorp is yet to officially announce the lineup for Harley Davidson motorcycles in India

Hero MotoCorp has invited its employees and business partners to take part in a ‘first to ride’ programme. This initiative will allow employees of Hero’s service, suppliers and its various business partners eligible for a special discount on a limited number of Harley Davidson models.

Limited Edition Models With Special Benefits

This special offer is applicable to Fat Boy 107, Fat Boy 114, Low Rider and Low Rider S. Along with the special offer, in order to celebrate Hero’s association with the American motorcycling giant, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer is providing the first 200 units of limited edition Harley Davidson motorcycles with a Chairman’s Edition plaque.

The cruiser, Fat Boy 107, is available at a special discount ranging from Rs 1.85 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh while its price ranges from Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. Fat Boy 114, on the other hand, is retailed at a price between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 21.40 lakh while Hero MotoCorp associated customers can avail a discount between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh.

Low Rider can be availed at a discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh whereas its powerful sibling Low Rider S can be had with a discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. Their respective retail prices range between Rs. 14.25 – 14.37 lakh and Rs. 15.25 – 15.37 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to their specifications, Fat Boy 107 is powered by a 1745cc V-twin liquid-cooled motor that churns out 145 Nm of peak torque. Fat Boy 114 comes with a larger 1868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that is capable of pushing out 155 Nm of peak torque.

Similar is the case with Low Rider models with the standard model being equipped with a 1745cc motor and the S trim being offered with a larger 1868cc with the same output. All these four motorcycles come with a six-speed gearbox.

Harley Davison in India

As already covered previously, Harley Davidson quit independent operations in India late last year after more than a decade of subdued performance in the market. After it quit India operation, the American brand entered into a distribution and licensing agreement with Hero MotoCorp as a part of its Rewire strategy. As per this distribution agreement, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer will be responsible for selling and service Harley Davidson motorcycles through Harley’s existing network of dealers.

The licensing agreement, on the other hand, will give Hero MotoCorp the responsibility to sell and develop a number of premium motorcycles under Harley Davidson models. More details on upcoming Harley models will be shared in the coming months.

Source