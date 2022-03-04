Hero MotoCorp Electric Scooter Debut On 1st July – Under Vida Brand

Production of the new e-scooter under the Vida branding will be conducted at the company’s Green manufacturing unit in Chittoor, India

As the two wheeler segment moves from Petrol power to Electric in a very big way, Hero MotoCorp has announced its electric scooter initiative. The company has teased this upcoming model and showcased the new Vida brand ahead of its upcoming launch. The reason why Hero MotoCorp had to go in for new branding is due to the existence of the Hero Electric brand which resulted in a legal battle over its ownership.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, posed against the backdrop of this new electric vehicle brand called ‘Vida’ along with the new logo to show its distinctive branding and revealed some details of this new electric scooter. This new scooter will be officially unveiled in India on 1st July 2022 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter

The new Hero e-scooter will be produced at the Hero MotoCorp Green manufacturing plant in Chittoor, India. It will be unveiled on 1st July 2022 with deliveries to commence from later this year. A pre-production prototype was teased last year, to mark the company’s 10th anniversary.

The unveiling event of the new ‘Vida’ brand was attended by global leaders, senior government representatives and diplomatic corps in the UAE along with policy makers and stakeholders of Hero MotoCorp that included their Board of Directors, senior employees and also the company’s distributors and supply chain partners.

More Details

The new electric scooter was showcased in an un-camouflaged format and sported a white colour scheme. It was seen with 12 inch front and 10 inch rear black alloy wheels and a long split seat. The pillion seat is detachable which allows the upcoming scooter to be used for last mile deliveries. It also sports a flyscreen and curved body works while it gets sporty accents on its handle bar, side and rear fender and floor board.

Once launched, the new e-scooter from Hero MotoCorp will rival the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X in its segment. It will also rival a range of electric scooters from Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, etc. The upcoming Hero MotoCorp electric scooter is expected to be priced competitively so as to take on these rivals and could be priced under Rs 1 lakh.

Hero MotoCorp’s Global Sustainability Fund

Dr Pawan Munjal has also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund. This fund will be directed towards establishing global partnerships, spearheaded by BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp. It will go a long way to offer impetus to over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that will in turn have a positive impact on the planet.

Hero MotoCorp has also signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro for battery swapping technology. The company plans a wide range of premium products and is also working on battery powered motorcycles as well.