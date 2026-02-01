Hero MotoCorp Jan 2026 Sales Cross 520k – 26% YoY Growth

Hero MotoCorp began calendar year 2026 on a strong footing, extending its long-standing market leadership with robust sales performance in January. The company recorded total dispatches of 5,57,871 units during the month, marking a 25.97% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 4,42,873 units sold in January 2025.

With this, Hero MotoCorp has completed 25 consecutive years as the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reinforcing its dominance across domestic and international markets. Alongside dispatches, retail momentum also remained healthy, with 4,91,986 VAHAN registrations reported in January 2026, indicating sustained customer demand across regions.

Domestic Sales Drive Growth Momentum

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales stood at 5,20,208 units in January 2026, reflecting a 26.15% YoY increase compared to 4,12,378 units in the same month last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic dispatches grew 24.08% over December 2025, underlining a strong post-year-end recovery.

Motorcycles continued to dominate the company’s sales mix, accounting for nearly 89% of total volumes. Motorcycle dispatches rose to 4,95,889 units, up 23.88% YoY and 23.24% MoM, driven by steady demand across the commuter and executive segments. Models such as Xtreme and Glamour X played a key role in supporting volumes.

Scooters delivered an even stronger growth trajectory. Scooter dispatches surged to 61,982 units, registering a 45.57% YoY increase and a 14.56% MoM rise, supported by growing traction for products like Xoom and Destini.

Exports Maintain Double-Digit Growth

Hero MotoCorp’s global business continued to show resilience, with exports rising 23.51% YoY to 37,663 units in January 2026. Export volumes were marginally higher on a MoM basis as well, up 1.15% compared to December 2025. Strong acceptance of Hero’s premium and commuter motorcycles in international markets supported this performance.

VIDA Strengthens Position in Electric Mobility

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, continued to gain traction in the emerging EV segment. The brand recorded around 13,000 VAHAN registrations in January 2026, translating to ~21% MoM growth in retail volumes. Demand was largely driven by the VIDA VX2, supported by an expanding retail footprint and a healthy order pipeline across key cities.

FY26 YTD Performance Remains Positive

For the FY26 year-to-date (April–January) period, Hero MotoCorp reported total dispatches of 53.12 lakh units, reflecting a 7.07% YoY growth. Domestic volumes grew 5.32%, while exports surged 45.46%, highlighting the increasing contribution of global markets to overall performance.

Recognition and Brand Milestones

January also saw notable achievements beyond sales. Hero MotoSports Team Rally completed the Dakar Rally 2026 with a historic double top-10 finish, strengthening the brand’s global motorsport credentials. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp was recognised as an ESG Leader by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics, while VIDA’s DIRT.E K3 earned recognition as a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.