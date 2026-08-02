Hero MotoCorp July 2026 Sales Grow 19% – Domestic Cross 5 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp has reported total dispatches of 5,33,416 units in July 2026, registering an 18.6% year-on-year growth compared to 4,49,755 units sold in July 2025. Growth was driven by a strong domestic market, although exports remained under pressure during the month.

Domestic dispatches increased 21.6% to 5,01,403 units, up from 4,12,397 units a year ago. Exports, however, declined 14.3% to 32,013 units compared to 37,358 units in July 2025. On a month-on-month basis, total dispatches were marginally lower than June 2026’s 5,41,159 units.

Hero Motorcycle, Scooter Sales July 2026

Motorcycles continued to contribute the bulk of Hero’s volumes, with sales rising 17% YoY to 4,68,565 units. Scooter sales outpaced motorcycles in terms of growth, increasing 32% to 64,851 units from 49,140 units a year ago, highlighting improving traction for the company’s scooter portfolio.

For the April-July FY2027 period, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 22,10,729 units, registering a healthy 21.7% growth over 18,16,825 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales rose 20.9% to 20,73,510 units, while exports grew 34.8% to 1,37,219 units.

VIDA Strengthens EV Presence

Hero’s electric mobility business, Vida, maintained strong momentum during July with dispatches of 22,714 electric scooters. The company also expanded its global footprint by entering Nepal, while unveiling its refreshed VOOM brand identity and introducing a new 4.4 kWh battery variant aimed at delivering higher range and performance. The company also continues to benefit from its strategic investment in Ather Energy, while simultaneously expanding its own EV ecosystem and production capabilities.

Domestic Growth Led By Core Brands

Hero credited the strong domestic performance to healthy retail demand across its commuter motorcycle lineup. Splendor and the new Passion continued to witness robust demand, while Glamour X and Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 also contributed to growth.In the scooter segment, Destini and Xoom delivered healthy volumes.

Hero MotoCorp’s international business continued to expand despite lower exports during July. The company officially entered Ecuador and Germany, with Germany becoming Hero’s 53rd global market. The company also laid the foundation stone for its second Global Parts Center in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The facility will support domestic and export spare parts logistics while helping expand production capacity at the Tirupati plant, where Hero manufactures its complete Vida electric scooter range.