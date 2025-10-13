Hero MotoCorp Launches Motorcycles In Italy – Marks Entry into 49th International Market

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the Italian market through a strategic distribution partnership with Pelpi International, marking its debut in the 49th global market. The company will offer Euro 5+ compliant motorcycles, starting with the Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, and Hunk 440 — catering to Italy’s vibrant motorcycling community.

With this entry, Hero MotoCorp further strengthens its global expansion strategy, backed by state-of-the-art R&D centres in Germany and India. Pelpi International, one of Italy’s leading two-wheeler distributors with a network of over 160 dealers, will manage sales, service, and spares for Hero MotoCorp across the country. The brand will initially launch in 36 key dealerships, expanding to 54 in the coming months.

‘You Are Limitless’ – Hero’s Global Philosophy

Under its global brand philosophy “You Are Limitless,” Hero MotoCorp celebrates the spirit of exploration, freedom, and resilience. The brand’s Dakar Rally achievements have underscored this ethos, with Hero MotoSports becoming the youngest team to achieve a podium finish within just seven years of its debut.

The product lineup for Italy reflects this duality of freedom and adventure:

Hunk 440 – It is the rebranded Mavrick 440 from India. Positioned in the L3e-A2 performance category, it delivers 27 BHP and 36 Nm torque, powered by a Euro 5+ compliant 440cc engine. With a high-tensile steel trellis frame, dual-channel ABS, 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs, USD KYB forks, and a connected TFT display, it promises performance and practicality.

– Price: Euro 3,990 (incl. VAT ~ Rs 4.10 lakh)

– Colours: Twilight Blue, Phantom Black

Xpulse 200 4V Series – Built for adventure and touring, the Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro feature 4-valve engines producing 18.9 BHP and 17.35 Nm, with three ABS modes (Road, Off-road, Rally), long-travel suspension, LED projector lamps, and Bluetooth navigation.

– Xpulse 200 4V: Euro 2,990 (~ Rs 3.07 lakh)

– Xpulse 200 4V Pro: Euro 3,190 (~ Rs 3.28 lakh)

– Colours: Matte Nexus Blue (Xpulse 200 4V), Pearl Fadeless White (Pro)

Five-Year Warranty and Commitment to Italian Riders

In a move to boost customer confidence, Hero MotoCorp is offering a five-year warranty package (three-year standard + two-year launch offer). The initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to reliability, quality, and long-term ownership value.

Mr. Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, stated: “Entering Italy, the very heartland of two-wheeler culture, marks a defining milestone in Hero MotoCorp’s global expansion journey. We aim to redefine ‘The Future of Mobility’ at a global scale with next-gen smart mobility solutions that cater to diverse riding preferences. With products that reflect both the Explorer and Liberator spirit, we are inviting Italian riders to experience Limitless Freedom and Limitless Adventure every day. Our success in the Dakar Rally with Hero MotoSports is a testimony of our global engineering excellence and the innovation in products that we are bringing for Italy market.”

Mr. Cesare Gali, Managing Director, Pelpi International, added: “We are proud to champion Hero MotoCorp’s entry into Italy. Their global scale, product quality, and the unparalleled commitment of a 5-year warranty give us immense confidence. The Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 fill crucial, highly competitive segments in Italy, offering a unique blend of technology and value that will resonate deeply with Italian consumers.”

Hero’s Global Vision

With its expansion into Italy, Hero MotoCorp continues its mission to make sustainable and accessible mobility available worldwide. Supported by its technological prowess, global R&D, and racing heritage, Hero aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the European two-wheeler market — blending Indian innovation with global performance standards.