Hero MotoCorp March 2025 and FY 2024-25 Sales Report

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a robust sales performance for March 2025 and the full financial year FY 2024-25. The company clocked total sales of 5,49,604 units in March 2025, registering a 12.07% YoY growth over the 4,90,415 units sold in March 2024. On a month-on-month basis, Hero posted an even stronger 41.63% growth, up from 3,88,068 units in February 2025.

March 2025 Performance – Domestic & Exports

In the domestic market, Hero sold 5,10,086 units in March 2025, a healthy 11.07% growth YoY and a sharp 42.76% MoM increase. Exports were also encouraging, with 39,518 units shipped, marking a 25.38% YoY rise and 28.63% MoM growth.

Motorcycles remained the backbone of Hero’s business, accounting for over 92% of total sales. In March 2025, motorcycle sales stood at 5,06,641 units, showing a 10.93% YoY and 43.80% MoM growth. Scooter sales came in at 42,963 units, up 27.52% YoY and 20.16% MoM, highlighting increasing demand for gearless two-wheelers.

FY 2024-25 Performance – Nearly 59 Lakh Units Sold

For the full financial year 2024-25, Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 58,99,187 units, a 4.94% YoY increase over 56,21,455 units in FY 2023-24. Motorcycle sales were 54,76,495 units, growing 5.51%, while scooter sales saw a marginal dip of 1.88%, with 4,22,692 units sold.

Domestic sales stood at 56,11,758 units, registering a 3.53% growth over the previous fiscal. Export numbers witnessed a significant 43.05% YoY jump, with 2,87,429 units shipped internationally compared to 2,00,923 units in FY24 – reflecting Hero’s growing global footprint.

Hero MotoCorp FY25 Highlights

FY 2024-25 was a milestone year for Hero MotoCorp across multiple verticals. In the domestic market, Hero sold 56,11,758 units, registering growth over the previous fiscal and reinforcing its position as India’s top two-wheeler brand. On the global front, Hero’s exports soared by 43% YoY, reaching 2,87,429 units—a sharp rise from 2,00,923 units in FY24, signalling Hero’s growing appeal in international markets.

In the electric mobility space, Hero’s EV arm VIDA, Powered by Hero dispatched over 58,000 electric scooters in FY25. Supporting this growth, the company has built a strong VIDA fast-charging network with 3,600+ chargers across 250+ cities and maintains an extensive network of 500+ service stations to ensure a smooth ownership experience.

In the premium motorcycle segment, the Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed by Hero MotoCorp, recorded sales of over 11,000 units during the year, underlining steady demand for aspirational bikes. To support this, Hero has rapidly expanded its Premia dealership network to 80+ showrooms, featuring dedicated zones for Hero, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson. Furthermore, Hero’s Hero 2.0 retail footprint reached 930 outlets, focused on elevating the customer experience across product segments.