Hero MotoCorp Model Wise Sales, Exports Jan 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Pleasure

Hero Splendor was the best-selling product by the company in both domestic and overseas markets in January 2021

Hero MotoCorp continued to sell large volumes of two-wheelers at the start of this new year and clearly outnumbered its rivals by a fair margin. Although the manufacturer did face a slight drop in sales in the domestic market last month. Against a sales volume of 4,90,286 units in January 2020, the company recorded a sales volume of 4,67,753 units last month.

Domestic Sales- Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro Lead Charts

This meant YoY sales declined by 4.60 percent while it held a market share of 32.71 percent. As usual, Splendor was the biggest contributor to Hero’s sales volume as the commuter bike raked in 2,25,382 units for the OEM in January 2021. Last year during the same period, the figures stood at 2,22,578 units which translated to a YoY growth of 1.26 percent.

Splendor was followed by another entry-level motorcycle HF Deluxe which recorded sales of 1,34,860 units last month as opposed to 1,91,875 units in January 2020. This translated to a YoY decline in sales by 29.71 percent.

Passion Pro followed in next to occupy the third spot. The Star City-rival raked in 43,162 units last month against last year’s 26,905 units, therefore, registering YoY growth of 60.42 percent.

Strong numbers by scooters

Glamor took the fourth spot after it recorded a sales volume of 22,681 units in January 2021. During the same month last year, Hero sold 40,318 units of the 125cc bike which translates to a decline in YoY sales by 43.74 percent.

Glamor was followed by the company’s entry-level scooter offering Pleasure Plus. Hero dispatched 18,603 units of Pleasure in January this year. In comparison, the company dispatched only 4,239 units in January 2020 which translated to an impressive YoY growth of 338.85 percent. Pleasure was followed by Destini 125 with a sales volume of 9,484 units last month against a paltry 394 units sold in January 2020. This translates to a massive YoY growth of 4674.56 percent.

The seventh spot was occupied by the Maestro brand of scooters which raked in 6,388 units for the manufacturer as opposed to 656 units in January 2020 with an impressive YoY growth of 873.78 percent. The eighth and ninth places were taken by Xtreme 160R and Xpulse 200 with a humongous YoY growth of 4674.56 percent and 1159 percent respectively.

Exports- Splendor Leads

As far as exports are concerned, Splendor was leading the charts again with 5,671 units shipped to overseas markets. In comparison, the company shipped 2,732 units of Splendor in January 2020 which meant a YoY growth of 107.58 percent.

It was followed by Xtreme 150 which recorded 2,675 units shipped abroad last month against January last year’s 230 units. This meant it registered a YoY growth of 1063 percent. HF Deluxe took the third spot after it registered sales of 2,675 units in January 2021 thus recording a decline in YoY sales by 17.52 percent.

Products such as Duet (1,794 units) and Hunk (1,566 units), which have been discontinued in India, were also shipped overseas in decent numbers. A total of 18,113 two-wheelers were shipped by Hero last month against a total of 13,533 units dispatched during the same period last month.