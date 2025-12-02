Hero MotoCorp Nov 2025 Sales At 6.04 Lakh – 31% YoY Growth

Robust festive demand, supported by strong rural demand along with the benefits of lower GST tax structure drove Hero MotoCorp sales to 6,04,490 units in November 2025. The company has reported a 31.47% YoY growth from 4,59,805 units sold in Nov 2024. This was a 1,44,685 unit volume increase. MoM sales however, fell by 4.93% as compared to 6,35,808 units of Oct 2025.

The two wheeler major also reported a 66% YoY growth for its VIDA EV brand, boosted by strong demand for the VIDA EVOOTER VX2. Registrations on VAHAN also stood at 8,86,330 units thanks to new model launches. Strong sales were viewed in respect of models such as the Xtreme 125R, GlamourX 125, Destini 110 and Xoom 160

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales Nov 2025

With a total of 6,04,490 units sold in the past month and recording a 31.47% YoY growth, the company has seen sales improve across all segments. Motorcycle sales went up by26.60% YoY to 5,39,128 units from 4,25,856 units to command an 89.19% share. Scooters also found improved favor among buyers in the country with 65,362 unit sales, recording a 92.53% YoY growth over 33,949 units. This took total domestic sales to 5,70,520 units, a 29.73% rise over 4,39,777 units in Nov 2024.

Global demand also improved substantially with 33,970 units exported in the past month, a 69.61% growth from 20,028 units shipped in the same month last year. Globally, it was models such as the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160R and Eco Series that appealed to buyers in Latin America while it was the Hunter Series that showed off strong demand in Africa.

Hero MotoCorp MoM Sales Nov 2025

Hero MotoCorp sales declined on a MoM basis by 4.93%. Motorcycle sales went down by 5.54% from 5,70,753 units in Oct 2025 while Scooter sales improved only marginally from 65,055 units. Domestic sales dipped by 5.67% over 6,04,829 units. However, global demand continued on a more positive note with a 9.65% rise over 30,979 units shipped in Oct 2025.

VAHAN registrations grew 26% from 14,95,842 units to 18,82,739 units during the two month period of October 2025 and November 2025, reflecting the highest-ever dealer and consumer demand. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Hero MotoCorp has recorded a total of 42,98,070 units for the April-Nov 2025 period. This was a 2.49% growth over 41,93,736 units sold in the same period of 2024 relating to a 1,04,334 unit volume increase.

Even as motorcycle sales dipped very slightly by 0.17% to 39,12,147 units from 39,18,733 units. It was scooter sales that shot up by 40.33% to 3,85,923 units from 2,75,003 units. This took total sales during the Apr-Nov 2025 period to 40,57,124 units from 40,37,846 units. Exports too improved over the past 8 month period by 54.56% to 2,40,946 units, well over 1,55,890 units shipped during the Apr-Nov 2024 period.