Hero MotoCorp Price Cuts Up To Rs 16k – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Karizma, Xoom, Xtreme, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the GST 2.0 reforms to its customers. Effective September 22, 2025, this initiative will reduce prices across Hero’s extensive two-wheeler portfolio, making mobility more affordable for millions of Indians.

The company highlighted that the move comes at an opportune time ahead of the festive season, traditionally the peak demand period for the two-wheeler industry. By extending these benefits, Hero MotoCorp aims to provide additional value to consumers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where two-wheelers remain a crucial enabler of mobility, livelihood, and social empowerment.

Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom, Delhi):

Destini 125 – Up to Rs 7,197

Glamour X – Up to Rs 7,813

HF Deluxe – Up to Rs 5,805

Karizma 210 – Up to Rs 15,743

Passion+ – Up to Rs 6,500

Pleasure+ – Up to Rs 6,417

Splendor+ – Up to Rs 6,820

Super Splendor XTEC – Up to Rs 7,254

Xoom 110 – Up to Rs 6,597

Xoom 125 – Up to Rs 7,291

Xoom 160 – Up to Rs 11,602

Xpulse 210 – Up to Rs 14,516

Xtreme 125R – Up to Rs 8,010

Xtreme 160R 4V – Up to Rs 10,985

Xtreme 250R – Up to Rs 14,055

With GST benefits of up to Rs 15,743, Hero MotoCorp is positioning its popular models such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Passion+, Xtreme series, Karizma, and Xpulse, as well as scooters like Destini, Pleasure+, and Xoom range, as even more attractive propositions for buyers this festive season. This move is expected to not only lift consumer sentiment but also provide a strong boost to demand in the mass two-wheeler segment, which continues to be the backbone of India’s personal mobility landscape.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We welcome the Government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of ‘Make in India’.”