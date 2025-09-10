Hero MotoCorp Price Cuts Up To Rs 16k – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Karizma, Xoom, Xtreme, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the GST 2.0 reforms to its customers. Effective September 22, 2025, this initiative will reduce prices across Hero’s extensive two-wheeler portfolio, making mobility more affordable for millions of Indians.
The company highlighted that the move comes at an opportune time ahead of the festive season, traditionally the peak demand period for the two-wheeler industry. By extending these benefits, Hero MotoCorp aims to provide additional value to consumers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where two-wheelers remain a crucial enabler of mobility, livelihood, and social empowerment.
Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom, Delhi):
Destini 125 – Up to Rs 7,197
Glamour X – Up to Rs 7,813
HF Deluxe – Up to Rs 5,805
Karizma 210 – Up to Rs 15,743
Passion+ – Up to Rs 6,500
Pleasure+ – Up to Rs 6,417
Splendor+ – Up to Rs 6,820
Super Splendor XTEC – Up to Rs 7,254
Xoom 110 – Up to Rs 6,597
Xoom 125 – Up to Rs 7,291
Xoom 160 – Up to Rs 11,602
Xpulse 210 – Up to Rs 14,516
Xtreme 125R – Up to Rs 8,010
Xtreme 160R 4V – Up to Rs 10,985
Xtreme 250R – Up to Rs 14,055
With GST benefits of up to Rs 15,743, Hero MotoCorp is positioning its popular models such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Passion+, Xtreme series, Karizma, and Xpulse, as well as scooters like Destini, Pleasure+, and Xoom range, as even more attractive propositions for buyers this festive season. This move is expected to not only lift consumer sentiment but also provide a strong boost to demand in the mass two-wheeler segment, which continues to be the backbone of India’s personal mobility landscape.
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We welcome the Government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of ‘Make in India’.”