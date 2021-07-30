Hero MotoCorp Starts Retail Ops In Mexico – Xpulse 200, Hunk 190, Ignitor, Dash

Hero MotoCorp begins retail ops in Mexico through distributor network

As part of Hero Motocorp’s aggressive expansion plans in furthering global business, the auto manufacturer has started retail sales in Mexico. Business in the key market had been announced earlier in the year. And now sales channels have been set up to see the growth plan come to fruition.

Product portfolio that has been currently introduced includes motorcycles and a scooter. This helps reach out to a diverse segment of customers. Vehicle range includes Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and Dash 125 scooter.

Distributor, agencies and dealers

The company has been able to offer these products at competitive prices through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers. This extensive network helps have control over distribution costs. Products will be distributed through an extensive retail distribution network encompassing dealer and consumer outlets, and service centres.

The distribution agreement introduces a good range of products for Mexican customers. Alongside, customers can benefit from attractive financing options. With this development, buyers can now pick from a range of stylish and affordable two-wheelers. Vehicles are available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometers. The products compliment Hero’s aim to improve its market share in the international market.

Over time, Hero MotoCorp has reported phenomenal growth spurt in sales owing to their wide variety of high-quality products at efficient price points. In addition to this, they have built upon market reach that is envied by most other companies.

Growth in exports

Hero MotoCorp being a multinational conglomerate has a wide array of operations in many different countries around the world. The company has grown considerably over the years. In recent years, we can see its ever-growing presence an international level, and not just from its ever-growing revenues.

Growth in global operations can be evidenced by volumes which have increased year on year. Amidst difficulties through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp registered its highest-ever monthly dispatch to global markets in March 2021. Growth has been reported in the current financial year (FY22) too.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers.”