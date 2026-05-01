Hero MotoCorp Sales April 2026 – 5.32 Lakh Units, Up 85% YoY

Hero MotoCorp has reported a strong start to FY2027, with total dispatches of 5,66,086 units in April 2026, registering a sharp 85.36% year-on-year growth compared to 3,05,406 units sold in April 2025. The company’s performance was driven by robust domestic demand and strong growth across both motorcycles and scooters. On a month-on-month basis, however, volumes declined by 5.37% compared to 5,98,198 units in March 2026, which is in line with typical post financial year-end trends.

Domestic Market Drives Growth

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales stood at 5,32,433 units, reflecting a strong 84.54% YoY growth over 2,88,524 units sold in April last year. Domestic volumes accounted for over 94% of total sales, underlining the brand’s dominance in the Indian market.

The company also reported strong retail momentum, with over 5.52 lakh VAHAN registrations (excluding Telangana), indicating continued demand at the ground level. Exports contributed 33,653 units, marking a 99.34% YoY growth, although on a monthly basis exports declined by 26.35%, reflecting some volatility in international markets.

Motorcycles Continue To Lead, Scooters Surge

Motorcycles remained the backbone of Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio, with 5,01,791 units sold, registering a 75.40% YoY growth and contributing nearly 89% of total volumes. Scooters saw even sharper growth, with sales rising to 64,295 units, up 232.84% YoY, albeit on a smaller base. This growth was supported by strong performance from models like Xoom, along with expanding presence in the scooter segment. On a month-on-month basis, both segments saw a slight decline, with motorcycles down 5.75% and scooters down 2.31%.

Growth Backed By ICE And EV Momentum

Hero MotoCorp stated that its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio recorded its highest April dispatch in the post-pandemic period, with strong demand across entry, deluxe and premium segments.

The company’s electric mobility arm, VIDA, also continued to gain traction, more than doubling its volumes with over 129% YoY growth. In addition, Hero expanded its retail footprint with 70 new touchpoints, including Premia outlets, taking the total Premia network to 132 outlets across India.

Global Expansion And Brand Push

Hero MotoCorp’s global business maintained upward momentum, supported by steady demand in international markets. The company recently partnered with Quilmotors in Ecuador to strengthen its presence in South America, covering assembly, sales and after-sales operations. On the brand front, Hero also launched a new campaign for its Xoom scooter range, targeting younger urban buyers.

Hero MotoCorp’s April 2026 performance highlights strong demand recovery and broad-based growth across segments. While motorcycles continue to dominate volumes, scooters and EVs are emerging as important growth drivers.