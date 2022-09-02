Hero MotoCorp Sales Aug 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Deluxe, Maestro

Domestic sales of Hero MotoCorp increased significantly on YoY basis while exports fell by nearly 50 percent in August 2022

Two wheeler sales in India have seen an increase in the past month. Demand was boosted after a lull of 2 years and further augmented by a favorable monsoon season that boosted rural demand. The festive season has also caused more footfalls into company showrooms on auspicious dates while the weeks ahead could also bring in added sales for the company.

Multiple new launches, among which were the Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition and Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition, that latter which has just been opened for bookings, has also stirred up interest among buyers in the country.

Hero MotoCorp Sales August 2022

Hero MotoCorp motorcycle sales in August 2022 stood at 4,30,799 units, up from 4,20,609 units sold in August 2021. Top selling motorcycles from Hero include Splendor, Deluxe, Passion, Xpulse, Xtreme, etc. Scooter sales on the other hand, dipped marginally to 31,809 units in August 2022 down from 33,270 units sold in August 2021. Top selling Hero scooters include Destini, Maestro, etc. They are getting ready to launch a new 125cc scooter to rival TVS Ntorq.

This took total two wheeler sales up 1.92 percent to 4,62,608 units in August 2022 as against 4,53,879 units sold in August 2021. It was also a MoM growth from 4,45,580 units sold in July 2022. Domestic sales of both motorcycles and scooters were at 4,50,740 units in August 2022 from 4,31,137 units sold in August 2021. Exports however, saw a YoY de-growth to 11,868 units in August 2022, from 22,742 units sold in August 2021 relating to a near 50 percent de-growth.

Where motorcycle sales were concerned, there was also a YTD growth to 21,58,381 units in the FY 2022-23 period, an increase over 18,04,324 units sold in FY 2021-22. In terms of scooters, YTD sales improved to 1,40,000 units in the FY 2022-23 period from 1,28,460 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

In domestic markets, Hero MotoCorp sales of motorcycles and scooters stood at 22,09,590 units in the FY 2022-23 period, up from 19,32,784 units sold in the same period of last year. Exports dipped to 88,791 units in the FY2022-23 period, down from 1,31,732 units sold in the same period last year. This took total sales to 22,99,381 units in the FY 2022-23 period, notably higher when compared to 19,32,784 units sold in the FY 2022-23 period.

Xpulse Xperience Center

In related news, Hero MotoCorp also opened its first ever ‘Xpulse Xperience Center’ in Bengaluru. It is designed for off-road riding with biking tracks and special infrastructure to offer Xpulse 200 4V riders a unique racing experience.

Hero MotoCorp had also recently commenced deliveries of the limited-edition Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition which is priced at Rs 1,52,100. 100 units that comprised the first batch have all been delivered to customers and bookings for the second batch are set to commence soon. Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition comes in with several upgrades over the standard version of the bike and is powered by a 200cc single cylinder, oil cooled, fuel injected engine making 18.9 hp power and 17.35 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox.