Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup May 2025 – Splendor, Deluxe, Passion, Xtreme, Destini, Vida

Hero MotoCorp recorded total domestic sales of 4,88,499 units in May 2025, registering a modest year-on-year growth of 2.11% compared to 4,78,408 units sold in May 2024. Splendor continued to lead Hero’s sales charts, posting 3,10,335 units, a slight increase of 1.86% over 3,04,663 units a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup May 2025 – YoY Comparison

Following it, the HF Deluxe saw robust demand with 1,07,768 units, marking an impressive growth of 23.67% from 87,143 units last year. On the other hand, Passion sales declined by 24.92%, down to 16,763 units compared to 22,327 units in May 2024.

In the 125cc motorcycle segment, the Xtreme 125R posted a healthy 15.89% growth, selling 16,602 units against 14,326 units last year. Hero’s scooter portfolio also showed positive movement with the Destini 125 clocking 15,018 units, up 31.41% from 11,428 units, and the Pleasure registering 8,128 units, up 29.53% from 6,275 units.

Hero’s electric offering, Vida, stood out with a remarkable 129.70% growth, selling 8,361 units compared to 3,640 units a year ago. However, models like the Xpulse saw a significant decline of 29.89% with 2,407 units, while the Xoom fell sharply by 70.17% to just 1,029 units.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup May 2025 – MoM Comparison

The Glamour recorded one of the steepest falls, down 95.21% with just 911 units compared to 19,028 units in May 2024. Similarly, the Xtreme 160/200 range dropped by 49.27% to 623 units, while the Karizma 210 saw a heavy decline of 89.14% with only 72 units sold. Hero introduced the Xtreme 250R, which posted its first month’s sales at 477 units.

The recently launched Mavrick 440 struggled, with only 5 units sold in May 2025 against 791 units a year ago, reflecting a steep decline of 99.37%. The Maestro scooter reported zero sales this month compared to 14 units in May 2024.

Despite challenges in some segments, Hero’s performance was supported by its strong commuter motorcycles and the encouraging response to its EV, Vida, leading to positive overall growth.