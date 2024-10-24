Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Splendor, Deluxe, Xtreme, Passion, Destini, Vida

Hero MotoCorp sales list was headed by the Splendor and Deluxe models accounting for a combined 80% share

Hero MotoCorp has reported a YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales in Sept 2024. Total sales improved by 18.56% YoY to 6,16,233 units from 5,19,759 units sold in Sept 2023. It was also a noteworthy MoM improvement by 25.41% from 4,91,367 units sold in Aug 2024. This growth was seen in the company key models while lower down the sales order some de-growth was observed.

Splendor and HF Deluxe drive in most sales

Hero Splendor was not only the best-selling model in the company lineup in Sept 2024, but was also the top motorcycle on sale in the country. Its sales were way above that of Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar. Splendor sales were up 17.58% YoY to 3,76,886 units, up from 3,19,692 units sold in Sept 2023 to command a 61% share. Its MoM sales also ended positively with a 24.08% improvement from 3,02,934 units sold in Aug 2024 when it held a 89.81% share in the company portfolio.

The HF Deluxe, also a popular model in the company lineup, has seen a 35.32% YoY and 34.54% MoM growth in sales to 1,13,827 units. There had been 84,118 units sold in Sept 2023 while in Aug 2024 sales had stood at 84,607 units. The HF Deluxe currently commands an 18.47% share. At No. 3 was the Hero Xtreme 125R with 37,520 unit sales last month. There had been 27,668 units sold in Aug 2024, relating to a 35.61% MoM growth. Hero Xtreme 125R finds a capable competitor in the TVS Raider while it also takes on the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda Shine in its segment.

Lower down the sales list at no. 4, Hero Passion posted a 30.56% YoY decline in sales to 25,157 units though its MoM sales performance improved by 10.51% over 22,764 units sold in Aug 2024. Hero Glamour too saw lower YoY sales by 44.26% to 19,831 units, down from 35,578 units sold in Sept 2023 but surged by 23.50% MoM from 16,057 units sold in Aug 2024.

Hero Pleasure (14,202 units), Destini 125 (13,095 units) and Xoom (5,847 units) each posted significant YoY decline. Sales of these three models however, saw improved MoM demand. Hero Vida sales surged on a YoY basis by 361.38% to 5,352 units in Sept 2024. This was well over 1,160 units sold in Sept 2023 relating to a 4,192 unit volume improvement. MoM sales however dipped by 11.16% over 6,024 units sold in Aug 2024.

Hero Xtreme 160/200, Xpulse 200 Sales Decline

At No. 10 on the sales chart was the Hero Xtreme 160/200, sales of which fell by 29.81% YoY to 2,306 units over 3,290 units sold in Sept 2023. Xpulse 200 also posted lower YoY sales by 26.81% to 1,993 units sold last month over 2,723 units sold in Sept 2023. Its MoM sales saw a slight improvement by 1.50% from 2,272 units sold in Aug 2024.

Hero Mavrick 400, a relatively new entrant into the company portfolio, accounted for 1,169 unit sales last month. This was a massive 587.65% MoM growth over just 170 units sold in Aug 2024. Improved MoM sales increased share to 0.19% from 0.05% held in Aug 2024.

Hero also had the Karizma 210 with an 84.62% YoY growth with 48 units sold last month. This was over 26 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales performance dipped by 81.40% when compared to 258 units sold in Aug 2024. Earlier this month, the company detailed patent drawings of the new Karizma 250. This fully faired motorcycle could be unveiled at EICMA this year.