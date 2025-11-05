Hero MotoCorp Sales Cross 6.35 Lakh Units In Oct 2025

Hero MotoCorp saw a decline both in YoY and MoM sales in Oct 2025, while YTD sales also remained in the negative

Hero MotoCorp, despite price reductions on account of reduced GST tax structure, suffered lower sales in domestic markets in the past month. While the company celebrated the festive season with 9.95 lakh units registered through VAHAN in October 2025, total sales to dealers (wholesales) fell by 6.37% on a YoY basis while MoM sales were down by 7.48%. The two wheeler major also reported a 117% YoY growth for its VIDA EV brand with particular emphasis on VIDA EVOOTER VX2.

Hero MotoCorp YoY vs MoM Sales Oct 2025

Hero MotoCorp has reported a 6.37% decline in total sales in the past month. Sales (domestic + exports) fell to 6,35,808 units from 6,79,091 units sold in Oct 2024. It related to a 43,283 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales were down by 7.48% from 6,87,220 units sold in Sept 2025. October marked the company’s second consecutive month of sales above the 6 lakh unit mark.

Taking into account motorcycle sales, which commanded a 89.77% share and led by models such as the Splendor, Xpulse, GlamourX, it was a 10.23% YoY decline to 5,70,753 units from 6,35,787 units. MoM sales also remained in the red by 8.86% from 6,26,217 units sold in Sept 2025.

Scooters saw more positive demand both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales were boosted by the Pleasure Plus, Destini 125 and Xoom 160. Scooter sales grew to 65,055 units last month, a 50.33% YoY growth from 43,304 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales saw a 6.64% increase over 61,003 units sold in Sept 2025.

Domestic sales dipped 8% YoY and 6.60% MoM to 6,04,829 units while the company’s global business saw a 42.84% improvement on a YoY basis at 30,979 units from 21,688 units. However, MoM exports declined by 21.85% from 39,638 units shipped in Sept 2025.

The company’s global presence now spans across 52 countries and 5 continents. Expanding its reach even further, in Oct 2025, the two wheeler maker commenced export operations across European markets of Italy, Spain, UK and France, with globally benchmarked Euro5+ compliant models, led by Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200.

Hero MotoCorp YTD Sales April-Oct 2025

During the 7 month period of April to Oct 2025, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 33,73,019 motorcycles. Sales declined by 3.43% from 34,92,877 units sold during the corresponding period of 2024. However, there was stronger demand for the company’s scooter lineup. Sales were up by 32.98% to 3,20,561 units from 2,41,054 units.

While total domestic demand declined by 3.10% to 34,86,604 units, exports saw a 52.34% surge to 2,06,976 units, up from 1,35,862 units sold during the corresponding period of 2024. However, lower domestic demand caused total sales to fall by 1.08% to 36,93,580 units in the April to Oct 2025 period from 37,33,931 units sold in the same period last year.