Hero MotoCorp Sales Dec 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Maestro

Even as Hero MotoCorp continued to remain the No. 1 two-wheeler maker in India, sales dipped marginally on a YoY basis

Hero MotoCorp, the No. 1 automaker in India has seen its sales dip albeit marginally in the past month. Total sales in December 2022 stood at 3,94,179 units in Dec 2022, down 0.15 percent from 3,94,773 units sold in Dec 2021.

Domestic sales improved by 1.84 percent to 3,81,365 units from 3,74,485 units YoY while exports slipped 36.84 percent to 12,814 units in Dec 2022 from 20,288 units shipped in Dec 2021. Motorcycle sales took a 5.34 percent decline to 3,56,749 units in Dec 2022 while scooter sales improved 108.98 percent to 37,430 units last month.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Dec 2022

Taking MoM sales into account, Hero MotoCorp saw a 0.83 percent MoM growth to 3,94,179 units from 3,90,932 units sold in Nov 2022. Growth was seen both in terms of domestic sales (3,81,365 units) up 0.40 percent and exports (12,814 units) which grew by 15.51 percent MoM. Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe and Pleasure were the top 3 selling bikes during the month while the Destini 125 also added good numbers.

Taking into account sales during the past calendar year 2022, Hero MotoCorp reported a 0.15 percent decline when compared to sales in CY 2021. Total sales which had stood at 50,34,422 units in CY 2021 dipped to 50,26,717 in CY 2022.

Sales were in the red in the first 3 months of last year thus taking Q1 2022 sales down 26.11 percent to 11,05,754 units from 14,96,478 units sold in Q1 2021. Sales then increased in the following three months to end Q2 sales up 41.20 percent to 13,28,082 units from 9,40,597 units sold in Q2 2021. However, losses in the first three months of CY 2022 led to H1 sales falling by 0.13 percent.

Q3 2022 sales improved by 1.67 percent to 13,89,011 units while Q4 2022 sales fell 2.21 percent to 12,03,870 units. H2 2022 sales were thus down 0.17 percent to 25,92,881 units from 25,97,347 units sold in H2 2021. Total sales in the past calendar year dipped 0.15 percent to 50,26,717 units from 50,34,422 units sold in CY 2021.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter

After launching the XPulse 200T 4V last month at Rs 1,25,726 (ex-showroom Mumbai), the company has entered the highly lucrative electric two wheeler segment with the Vida V1 e-scooter. The first scooter has already been delivered from the Vida Experience Centre located at Vittal Mallya Road in Bangalore. Hero Vida V1 is presented in two variants of Plus and Pro priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

This pricing is inclusive of a portable charger and charging service. Viad V1 receives swappable batteries with the Pro slated to offer 165 kms range and Plus at 143 kms on single charge. The electric motor on both variants is capable of 6 kW power and 3.9 kW continuous power output. The Vida V1 competes with the Ola S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak in its segment and is expected to boost sales for the company in the months ahead.