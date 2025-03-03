Hero MotoCorp Sales Feb 2025 at 3.57 Lakh – Decline 20% YoY

– Domestic sales at 3.57 lakh units, exports cross 30,000 units

– VIDA electric two-wheelers continue to grow with 6,200 dispatches

– Strengthening 125cc scooter portfolio with Destini 125 and upcoming Xoom 125

– Premium retail presence expands with over 64 Premia dealerships

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recorded total dispatches of 3,88,068 units in February 2025, registering a 17.15% decline year-on-year (YoY) compared to 4,68,410 units in February 2024. Despite a decline in overall sales, the company maintained year-to-date (YTD) growth momentum in the domestic, global, and electric vehicle segments.

Sales Breakdown – February 2025

Motorcycles: 3,52,312 units, down 19.37% YoY (Feb 2024: 4,36,929 units)

Scooters: 35,756 units, up 13.58% YoY (Feb 2024: 31,481 units)

Domestic Sales: 3,57,296 units, down 19.76% YoY (Feb 2024: 4,45,257 units)

Exports: 30,722 units, up 32.69% YoY (Feb 2024: 23,153 units)

Hero MotoCorp’s year-to-date (YTD) sales for FY25 stood at 53,49,583 units, reflecting a 4.26% growth over 51,31,040 units in the same period last year. Motorcycle sales grew by 4.98%, reaching 49,69,854 units, while scooter sales declined by 4.37% to 3,79,729 units. Domestic sales saw a modest increase of 2.83%, with 51,01,672 units, while exports surged by 46.03% to 2,47,911 units.

VIDA Electric Two-Wheelers Gain Momentum

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand, VIDA, continues to grow, with 6,200 units dispatched in February 2025. The increasing demand for VIDA V2 models reaffirms its affordable and aspirational positioning in India’s evolving EV landscape.

Global Sales See Strong Growth

Hero MotoCorp’s global sales surged by 33% YoY, crossing the 30,000-unit mark for the third consecutive month. The company’s consistent performance in international markets is a positive indicator of its expanding footprint.

Looking Ahead – Seasonal Demand & New Product Launches

With the upcoming marriage season and new product launches, Hero MotoCorp expects sales momentum to increase in the coming months. The company has already commenced deliveries of the Destini 125 and will soon begin dispatches of the Xoom 125, further strengthening its 125cc scooter portfolio.

Premium Retail Expansion & Upskilling Initiative

Hero MotoCorp continues to enhance its premium retail presence, with over 64 “Premia” dealerships nationwide. These outlets house Hero MotoCorp, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson products under one roof, providing customers with a diverse and premium experience.

Additionally, the company, in collaboration with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), has launched a large-scale upskilling initiative for women. Over the next 15 months, Hero MotoCorp aims to train 20,000 women across eight critical roles in the automotive sales and service ecosystem.

Hero MotoSports Shines at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Hero MotoSports Team Rally concluded the 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with team rider Nacho Cornejo securing 6th place overall. Cornejo showcased remarkable consistency, finishing in the top 10 in every stage and earning two stage podiums.

While overall sales saw a decline, Hero MotoCorp continues to strengthen its international presence, grow its EV segment, and expand its premium dealership network. With new product launches, seasonal demand, and strategic initiatives, the company remains optimistic about regaining momentum in the coming months.