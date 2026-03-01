Hero MotoCorp Sales Feb 2026 – Total Sales Up 44% YoY To 5.58 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp reported strong growth in February 2026, recording total sales of 5,58,216 units. This marks a robust 43.84% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 3,88,068 units sold in February 2025. Growth was driven by strong performance across both motorcycles and scooters, along with healthy export momentum.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Feb 2026

Motorcycle sales stood at 4,99,756 units in February 2026, up 41.85% from 3,52,312 units in the same month last year. The segment continues to form the backbone of Hero’s overall volumes. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, motorcycle sales were marginally higher by 0.78% compared to January 2026 (4,95,889 units). Scooter sales recorded a sharp 63.5% YoY growth, rising to 58,460 units from 35,756 units in February 2025. However, compared to January 2026 (61,982 units), scooter volumes declined 5.68% MoM.

Domestic sales surged 44.69% YoY to 5,16,968 units in February 2026, up from 3,57,296 units last year. On a sequential basis, domestic volumes were marginally lower by 0.62% compared to January. Exports grew 34.04% YoY to 41,248 units, compared to 30,772 units in February 2025. On a MoM basis, exports increased 9.52%, reflecting strengthening international demand. Overall, total sales (Domestic + Exports) were almost flat sequentially, growing 0.06% over January 2026.

FY26 Year-To-Date Performance

The standout performer in FY26 has been the scooter segment, which has grown nearly 48% YoY, while exports have expanded by 44%. For FY26 YTD:

– Motorcycles: 53,10,166 units (+6.85% YoY)

– Scooters: 5,60,470 units (+47.60% YoY)

– Domestic: 55,13,543 units (+8.07% YoY)

– Exports: 3,57,093 units (+44.04% YoY)

– Total: 58,70,636 units (+9.74% YoY)

VIDA Electric Mobility Scales Up

VIDA, Hero’s electric mobility arm, continued its expansion trajectory with a three-fold increase in market share compared to last year. The brand recorded 12,514 VAHAN registrations in February 2026, reflecting growing consumer adoption of electric mobility across key markets.

Overall Outlook

February 2026 underscores Hero MotoCorp’s strong growth momentum, supported by rising demand in the commuter motorcycle segment, a sharp surge in scooters, expanding electric mobility footprint through VIDA, and consistent export growth. With nearly 5.6 lakh units dispatched during the month, Hero continues to reinforce its leadership position in the two-wheeler market.