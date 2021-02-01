Hero MotoCorp Sales Jan 2021

Hero MotoCorp reports decline in domestic wholesales and growth in exports for January 2021

For January 2021, Hero MotoCorp reports total wholesales of motorcycles and scooters at 4,85,889 units. Sales decline stood at 3.14 percent, down from 5,01,622 units at volume loss of 15,733 units. Two aspects around which Hero MotoCorp’s success is built is that fact that it sells way more motorcycles than scooters, and that the majority of its sales is in the domestic market.

FY21 YTD total sales is currently down by 15.56 percent. Total sales is down at 47,09,114 units from 55,76,830 units at volume loss of over 8.5 lakh units. FY21 YTD motorcycle sales has dropped by 16.52 percent. Sales through the past ten months fell to 43,45,126 units, down from 52,05,198 units at volume loss of just over 8.6 lakh units.

For January 2021, Hero MotoCorp motorcycle sales decline is reported at 9.18 percent. Sales fell to 4,49,037 units, down from 4,94,432 units at volume loss of 45,395 units.

Scooter sales growth

Scooter sales last month totalled 36,852 at considerable growth from 7,190 units. Volume gain stood at just shy of 30k units. In total, motorcycle sales accounted for 92.42 percent of company sales, and scooter sales for 7.58 percent. YTD FY21 scooter sales decline is considerably small at 2.06 percent. Total scooter sales accounts for 3,63,988 units, at volume loss of just over 7.5k units, down from 3,71,632 units.

Domestic sales last month accounted for 4,67,776 units at 96.27 percent of monthly sales. Domestic sales decline is reported at 4.16percent, down from 4,88,069 units at volume loss of just over 20k units. YTD FY21 domestic sales decline is reported at 15.89 percent. Wholesales are down at 45,71,157 units from 54,34,577 units.

Exports grew by a third last month. Up at 18,113 units from 13,553 units at volume gain of 4,560 units. Exports accounted for 3.73 percent of total sales. YTD FY21 exports has declined by 3.02 percent. Exports are down at 1,37,957 units from 1,42,253 units at volume loss of 4,296 units.

MoM motorcycle sales growth is reported at 8.18 percent, up from 4,15,099 units. MoM scooter sales growth stood at 14.32 percent, up from 32,236 units at volume gain of 4,616 units. Total MoM sales growth is at 8.62 percent, up from 4,47,335 units. MoM loss was reported only for exports, down 17.79 percent. Exports fell from juts over 22k units at about 4k units volume loss.

Hero MotoCorp 10 crore production milestone

Hero MotoCorp has had a great run through January 2021. On January 21, 2021 the company announced it had reached cumulative production milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units to date. The 100 millionth unit to rollout was deemed to be a Xtreme 160R unit from the manufacturer’s Haridwar plant.

The milestone was marked by the introduction of six celebration edition models. They include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Glamour; and two scooters – Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110. Sales for these celebratory edition begins in February 2021.