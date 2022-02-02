Hero MotoCorp Sales Jan 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Destini

Hero MotoCorp has opened online bookings for the second batch of XPulse 200 4-Valve, after the first lot was completely sold out

Amidst the third wave of the pandemic, ongoing semiconductor shortage and staggered production operations, Hero MotoCorp has accelerated its global expansion plans. The two wheeler major has added impetus to markets across Central America and retail sales have been initiated from the new flagship store in San Salvador.

In domestic markets, the company announced a price hike across range from January 2022. Prices have been increased upto Rs 2,000 and depends on model and variant.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Jan 2022

Hero MotoCorp has also released their sales report for January 2022. It may be seen from the attached table that total sales were down to 3,80,476 units in January 2022. This was against 4,85,889 units sold in January 2021. Total Year-to-Date (YTD) sales also fell substantially with 41,35,742 units sold in the April to January 2022 period as against 47,09,114 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Taking motorcycle and scooter sales separately, motorcycle sales dipped to 3,57,845 units in the past month. This was significantly lower than 4,49,037 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales also fell to 38,63,590 in the 2022 period from 43,45,126 motorcycles sold in the April to January 2021 period. In the motorcycle segment, the company has models such as the Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Glamour, Xtreme, Xpulse.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp commenced online bookings for the second batch of their latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve. The first lot of bikes was completely sold out. The XPulse 200 4 Valve is priced at Rs 1,30,150 (ex-showroom Delhi) and bookings can be made at an advance payment of Rs 10,000.

Scooter Sales January 2022

Scooter sales also suffered a YoY de-growth to 22,631 units in the past month, down from 36,852 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales dipped to 2,72,152 in the 2022 period from 3,63,988 scooters sold in the same period of the previous year.

This took total domestic sales to 3,58,660 units in January 2022, down from 4,67,776 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales also suffered a de-growth to 38,96,300units in the April to January 2022 period from 45,71,157 units sold in the same period of last year. Hero scooter range includes the likes of Pleasure, Destini, Maestro.

Hero MotoCorp Exports

Despite de-growth in domestic markets, Hero MotoCorp has recorded growth in terms of exports. Two wheeler exports stood at 21,816 units in January 2022, up from 18,113 units sold in January 2021. YTD exports also increased substantially to 2,39,442 units, from 1,37,957 units sold in the same period last year.

Last year, Hero MotoCorp indicated launch of a new e-scooter, which would hit the streets by March 2022. It was at the end of 2021 that Hero MotoCorp filed as many as six trademarks for ‘Vida’. Hero MotoCorp is likely to sell EVs under the Vida electric vehicle subsidiary.

The electric vehicle project is in advanced stages and production will likely take place at the company plant in Chittoor, in Andhra Pradesh. Once launched, this upcoming e-scooter from Hero MotoCorp will compete with the likes of the Bajaj Chetak electric, Ather 450X and TVS iQube, etc.