Hero MotoCorp Sales July 2022 – Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp has posted marginal growth in domestic sales while exports dipped in July 2022

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two wheeler maker in the world has had an eventful month of July 2022. The company introduced the Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition in 2 variants, priced at Rs. 77,430 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the front drum brake variant and at Rs 81,330 for the front disc brake variant.

There was also the 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R that was launched at Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs. 1.23 lakh. This new model comes with new features and is offered in 3 variants of Single Disc, Dual Disc and Stealth Edition. Hero MotoCorp also hiked prices across its motorcycle and scooter range in the past month.

While motorcycle and scooter sales dipped in export markets in July 2022 and grew only marginally by 1,476 units in terms of YoY domestic sales, the company looks forward to more positive sales in the coming months. A favourable monsoon season, efficient harvesting of crops and the upcoming festive season could steer more buyers into company showrooms.

Hero MotoCorp Sales July 2022

Sales however dipped on a YoY basis in domestic markets to a total of 4,45,580 units in July 2022 from 4,24,126 units sold in July 2021. Scooter sales were also lower in July 2022 at 24,292 units from 30,272 units sold in July 2021. This took total two wheeler sales to 4,55,580 units in July 2022 lower by 2 percent when compared to 4,54,398 units sold in July 2021.

Out of these, domestic sales stood at 4,30,685 units in the past month, a growth over 4,29,208 units sold in July 2021, a volume growth of 1,476 units. Exports on the other hand dipped 41 percent to 14,896 units in July 2022 from 25,190 units exported in July 2021. Top sellers include the likes of Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Deluxe, Pleasure, Maestro, etc.

Hero MotoCorp YTD Sales FY23

Year to date sales during the period April to July 2022 also grew in terms of domestic sales while exports dipped. Hero MotoCorp recorded sales of 17,27,582 units of motorcycles sold in the April-July 2022 period as compared to 13,83,715 units sold in the same four month period of 2021.

Scooter sales also increased to 1,08,191 units in the April-July 2022 period from 95,190 units sold in the same period of 2021. This took total YTD sales to 18,35,773 units in FY23 period up from 14,78,905 units sold in FY2022 period relating to a double-digit growth of 24.1 percent.

Domestic sales accounted for 17,58,850 units in the YTD FY2022 period up from 13,69,915 units sold in YTD FY2022 while exports stood at 76,923 units and 1,08,990 units respectively relating to a 32,067 unit volume de-growth.