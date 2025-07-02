Hero MotoCorp Sales June 2025 – YoY and MoM Sales Growth, YTD Sales Decline

Hero sales stood at 5.53 lakh units in June 2025 showing off strong YoY and MoM improvement with growth across both motorcycle and scooter segments

Hero MotoCorp has had a strong month of sales in June 2025. The company has recorded total sales of 5,,,53,963 units which was a 10.03% YoY growth from 5,03,448 unit sales of June 2024. This was a healthy 50,515 unit volume increase. MoM sales as well surged by 9.11% from 5,07,701 units sold in May 2025. As per Vahaan reports, the company has recorded 3.94 lakh registrations last month with increased demand seen both across urban and rural markets.

Hero Moto Sales June 2025 – YoY Growth

Hero sold a total of 5,12,658 motorcycles last month. This was an 8.33% YoY growth from 4,73,228 units sold in June 2024. Motorcycles currently command a 92.54% share in the company portfolio. Scooter sales grew even more powerfully by 36.68% to 41,305 units, up from 30,220 units relating to a volume growth of 11,085 units.

The company reported a 6.86% increase in domestic sales to 5,25,136 units from 4,91,416 units on a YoY basis while exports surged 139.59% with 28,827 units shipped last month, well over 12,032 unit exports from the month of June 2024.

Hero Sales June 2025 – YoY Growth

Month-on-month (MoM) sales also showed off positive responses both in domestic and export markets. Motorcycle sales were up by 7.89% from 4,75,164 units sold in May 2025. It was also a positive trend across scooter sales which grew by 26.95% over 32,537 units of the previous month.

Sales across domestic markets saw a 7.39% MoM growth from 4,88,997 unit sales of May 2025 and exports showed off a 54.12% improvement well over 18,704 units of the previous month. Total MoM sales showed off a strong 9.11% growth from 5,07,701 units sold in May 2025.

Hero Sales June 2025 – YTD Growth

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Hero has seen some setback. Motorcycle sales fell by 11.59% to 12,73,911 units during the months of April to June 2025. There had been 14,40,956 units sold in the same 3 month period last year, relating to a 1,67,045 unit volume decline. Motorcycles commanded a 93.19% share.

Scooter sales too fell, albeit marginally by 1.11% to 93,159 units in the past quarter, down from 94,200 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic sales too declined by 12.23% to 13,02,657 units in the April-June 2025 period from 14,84,162 units sold the 2024 period. Exports however, surged by 26.31% to 64,413 units, up from 50,994 units. Following decline in domestic demand, total YTD sales fell by 10.95% to 13,67,070 units from 15,35,156 units.

Hero portfolio has been further augmented by the new Vida Evooter category, which saw launch of the VX2, a new entrant into the electric scooter segment. Hero Vida VX2 gets 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh battery pack variants commanding a range of 92 km and 142 km respectively in single charge. Hero MotoCorp along with Harley Davidson now gear up for a new lineup this year. The new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide are premium, limited edition models. They are priced at Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 42.30 lakh respectively.