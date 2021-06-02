Hero MotoCorp Sales May 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Xpulse, Maestro

Hero MotoCorp has resumed single shift operations on all its manufacturing facilities from the second half of May

Amidst the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has managed to sell 1,83,044 two-wheelers in May 2021. Keeping the unprecedented rise in fresh infections, the manufacturer shut down all operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country from April 22, 2021.

Given the fresh lease of life given to the deadly virus, Hero claims the sales volume registered in May this year is not comparable to the corresponding month of the previous year as well as sequential months of this year. Despite the lockdowns imposed across various states of the country which led to limited sales and production, the company managed a YoY growth.

More Details

Hero witnessed a YoY increment of 62.44 percent since it sold 112,682 units in May 2020. However, the numbers were 50.83 percent less than 372,285 units sold in April this year. Out of 1,83,044 two-wheelers sold last month, 1,78,706 units were motorcycles while 4,338 units were scooters. These figures include both domestic sales and exports.

In May last year, the bikemaker sold 1,06,038 motorcycles and 6,644 scooters which resulted in YoY growth of 68 percent and a decrease in YoY sales by 34.71 percent respectively. In April this year, Hero registered sales of 339,329 motorcycle units and 32,956 scooter units in April 2021, which are substantially more in terms of volume.

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer sold 159,561 units domestically in May 2021 in comparison to 108,848 units sold during the same month last year. This translates to YoY growth of 46.59 percent. Leading products sold by Hero for May 2021 include Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, etc. While best-selling scooters include Pleasure, Maestro, Destini, etc

The numbers for exports stood at 23,483 units as opposed to 3,834 units exported in May last year. This resulted in a staggering YoY growth of 512.49 percent. The bikemaker sold 342,614 units in the domestic market and shipped 29,671 units to overseas markets in April 2021.

Resumption of Operations

The company decided to resume single-shift operations on three of its manufacturing plants located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera from May 17. This was followed by resumption of operations of the other three facilities located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor from May 24. Hero, in its recent media release, stated that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually.

The brand hopes that with the vaccination drive gaining pace and a sharp decline in the number of Covid positive cases, markets across the country could open up gradually. This will aid in the swift recovery of businesses in the coming weeks. The company also added that currently all its corporate offices are in Work from Home (WFH) mode and a very small number of its employees are allowed in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.