Hero MotoCorp Sales May 2026 At 5.70 Lakh Units – Exports Surge 78%

Hero MotoCorp continued its growth momentum in May 2026, reporting total dispatches of 5,70,068 units. This was a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 5,07,701 units sold in May 2025. Compared to April 2026, sales also improved by 0.70%, with volumes rising from 5,66,086 units. The company’s growth was driven by healthy domestic demand, strong export performance and rising scooter sales. Hero also reported robust retail momentum during the month, with 4,96,957 VAHAN registrations across India.

Domestic Sales Cross 5.36 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales stood at 5,36,784 units in May 2026, registering a 9.77% YoY growth over 4,88,997 units sold in May 2025. Domestic business accounted for 94.16% of the company’s total sales. Motorcycles remained the backbone of Hero’s portfolio, contributing 5,03,763 units and accounting for 88.37% of total sales. Motorcycle volumes grew by 6.02% YoY from 4,75,164 units sold in May 2025.

Scooters emerged as the fastest-growing segment for the company. Sales more than doubled to 66,305 units, compared to 32,537 units sold a year ago. This translated to a 103.78% YoY growth, with scooter share increasing to 11.63% of total sales. On a month-on-month basis, domestic sales improved by 0.82% from 5,32,433 units sold in April 2026. Motorcycle sales were largely stable with a 0.39% increase, while scooter sales grew by 3.13%.

Exports Jump Nearly 78%

Hero MotoCorp’s international business continued to deliver strong growth. Exports rose to 33,284 units in May 2026, up from 18,704 units in May 2025. This represented a substantial 77.95% YoY increase, adding 14,580 units over the previous year. While exports dipped marginally by 1.10% compared to 33,653 units exported in April 2026, international markets remained a key growth driver for the company.

VIDA EV Business Expands

Hero’s electric mobility brand VIDA continued its expansion during May 2026. According to the company, VIDA recorded 19,052 VAHAN registrations during the month, representing 166% retail growth compared to the same period last year.

The company also commenced retail operations of the DIRT.E K3 in select markets, helping expand its electric mobility portfolio and attract younger buyers. Hero stated that growth in domestic business was supported by strong demand for the Deluxe 125cc range, premium motorcycles and scooters. During the month, Hero also launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0, further strengthening its position in the competitive 125cc commuter segment.

FY27 Begins On A Strong Note

For the first two months of FY2026-27 (April-May 2026), Hero MotoCorp reported cumulative sales of 11,36,154 units, a 39.73% increase over 8,13,107 units sold during the same period last year. Domestic sales rose by 37.52% to 10,69,217 units, while exports nearly doubled, increasing 88.10% to 66,937 units. Motorcycle sales stood at 10,05,554 units, up 32.09%, whereas scooter sales surged 151.86% to 1,30,600 units.