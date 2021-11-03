Hero MotoCorp Sales Oct 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Deluxe, Pleasure, Destini

Sales in domestic market stood at 5,27,779 units, a decline of 33 percent over 7,91,137 units sold in October 2020

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two wheeler maker across the globe has released their sales report for October 2021. The company has reported a 33 percent decline in domestic sales to the extent of 33 percent to a total of 5,27,779 units, down from 7,91,137 units sold in October 2020. Exports on the other hand increased from 15,711 units sold in October 2020 to 20,191 units in the past month.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Oct 2021

Motorcycle sales stood at 5,05,957 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth over 7,32,498 units sold in the same month of the previous year. YTD sales also dipped significantly to 27,99,698 units in the April to October 2021 period, down from 29,39,553 unit sold in the same period of 2020. Best sellers include Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe. Even premium Hero motorcycles like Xtreme and Xpulse did decent numbers.

Scooter sales also suffered a setback dipping to 42,013 units in the past month as against 74,350 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales were at 2,11,402 units, down from 2,45,246 units sold in the April to October 2020 period. Hero scooters include Destini, Maestro, Pleasure – which are not as much in demand as their motorcycles.

This took total motorcycle and scooter sales to 5,47,970 units in October 2021 down from 8,06,848 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales dipped to 30,11,100 in the past 7 months of 2021 over 31,84,99 units sold in the same period of 2020.

New Launches From Hero

In October 2021, Hero MotoCorp introduced XPulse 200 along with the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. The new Pleasure+ XTec marked its entry into the company’s scooter portfolio. Pleasure + XTec comes in at a starting price of Rs 61,993 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hero Xpulse 200 is priced at Rs 1,23,150 making it the most affordable entry-level bike in the country.

Hero’s new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is at Rs 1,16,660. The Stealth Edition gets more sporty in a Matte Black colour scheme and receives class-leading features among which are all-LED lighting system, side stand engine cut off, etc. Its first-in-segment features also include integrated USB charger and 5 level adjustment for brightness of LCD display.

Hero MotoCorp Exports Surge

Exports of Hero MotoCorp were more positive with a 28 percent MoM increase to 20,191 units over 15,711 units shipped in October 2020. YTD exports surged to 1,76,807 units from 82,408 units sold in the same period of 2020. Sales over the coming weeks are expected to grow due to increased festive buying.

As markets open up following the COVID-19 pandemic situation that we have been facing over the past year, Hero MotoCorp has accelerated their global expansion initiative. The company inaugurated a new dealership in Dubai in October 2021 so as to enhance their presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Domestic sales are also set to rise with the need for more personal means of travel though the ever escalating fuel prices could pose as a deterrent.