Hero MotoCorp Sales October 2024 – Grows 18% to 6.79 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp sales were boosted by its 100cc and 125cc models while the company has a host of larger bikes poised for launch

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, has witnessed overwhelming sales growth in the month of October 2024. Showing off YoY, MoM and YTD improvement in sales, the company has seen strong growth more particularly for its motorcycle lineup. Scooter sales however, suffered some setbacks on a YoY and YTD basis though models such as the Splendor, Passion, Destini and Maestro experienced significant MoM improvement.

Hero MotoCorp Sales October 2024 YoY Vs MoM

Driven by robust demand in key urban and rural areas particularly during the ongoing festive season, Hero sales grew to 6,79,091 units in Oct 2024. This was an 18.12% growth from 5,74,930 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 1,04,161 unit volume growth. MoM sales improved by 6.60% from 6,37,050 units sold in Sep 2024.

Motorcycle sales ruled with 6,35,787 units sold last month, marking a 20.11% YoY growth. This was over 5,29,341 units sold in Oct 2023 to command a 93.62 percent share of total sales. Motorcycle sales also showed a distinctive MoM improvement by 6.60% from 6,37,050 units sold in Sep 2024.

Scooter sales on the other hand saw a 5.01% YoY decline to 43,304 units in the past month over 45,589 units sold in Oct 2023. Sales did however, improve MoM by 9.57% when compared to 39,521 unit sales of Sep 2024. Scooter share in total sales also improved from 6.20% to 6.38% MoM.

Domestic sales were up 17.44% YoY and 6.60% MoM to 6,57,403 units in Oct 2024. There were 5,59,766 units and 6,16,706 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. Exports also saw a significant improvement to 21,688 units last month. This related to a 43.02% YoY growth from 15,164 units shipped in Oct 2023 while there were 20,344 units exported in Sep 2024.

Hero MotoCorp YTD Sales

Hero MotoCorp has witnessed an 11.66% improvement in its year-to-date (YTD) sales as well. Sales grew to a total of 37,33,931 units in the FY25 period. This was a 3,89,901 unit volume increase over 33,44,030 unit sales of FY24.

Motorcycle sales were up 12.71% to 34,92,877 units over 30,99,029 units sold in the FY24 period relating to a 3,93,848 unit volume increase. Scooters however, suffered a 1.61% sales setback with 2,41,054 unit sales in the FY25 period over 2,45,001 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Motorcycles and scooters command a 93.54% and 6.46% share in total sales.

Domestic sales and exports both saw double digit YTD growth by 11.02% and 31.81% respectively with a total of 35,98,069 units sold in domestic markets and 1,35,862 units exported in the said period. Hero MotoCorp now looks forward to several upcoming launches slated to be shown off at the EICMA Show starting next week. These are expected to be the new Karizma XMR 250, Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210 along with a new variant of Vida electric scooter.