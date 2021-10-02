Hero MotoCorp Sales Sep 2021 – Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Destini, Pleasure

Hero MotoCorp has registered a sales decline in Sep 2021 when compared YoY – But MoM, the company has posted an increase in sales

World’s largest two wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Sep 2021 sales report has been revealed. A total of 5.3 lakh two wheelers have been sold in Sep 2021. Of these, 5.05 lakh were sold in domestic market, while 25k were exported. Total motorcycle sales stood at 4.9 lakh while scooter sales were at 41k units in Sep 2021.

Hero MotoCorp Sep 2021 Sales – YoY vs MoM

In terms of YoY basis, Hero MotoCorp total sales have declined by almost 26%. Domestic sales are down by 28%, Motorcycle sales are down 26% and scooter sales are down 25%. What is in the green, are Hero MotoCorp exports – growing by a staggering 35% YoY.

In terms of MoM basis, Hero MotoCorp sales have increased by an impressive 16%. Domestic numbers are up 17%, Motorcycle sales are up 16%, Scooter sales increased by 23% while exports too have increased, by 9%.

Year to date sales are also in the green for Hero MotoCorp. From April 2021 to Sep 2021, total sales have crossed 24 lakh units. In the same period last year, sales were at 23.77 lakh units. Below is a detailed sales report of Hero MotoCorp for Sep 2021.

Demand To Increase

With the peak festive season upon us, Hero MotoCorp is optimistic regarding demand in the months to come. There are many reasons for this optimism. One of the most significant drivers is the company’s solid performance over the first few months of 2021. Another important factor in our outlook is that consumers are showing a real appetite for technological innovation.

The company has taken advantage of this trend by updating tech and convenience features, which have already proven popular with consumers. We also expect demand to be boosted by consumer caution given recent global economic volatility and uncertainty following Covid-19 pandemic.

New launches are planned next week. This includes updated Xpulse 200 4V, Xtreme Stealth Edition, Pleasure Plus X-Tec, etc. Hero MotoCorp functions optimally owing to its continually revamped range of products. All the while, efforts are made to improve market outreach. These factors combined with a more positive outlook from the public about the state of the economy means that there is more reason to be hopeful about how this year will go for them.

The company is also continuing to see growth in different markets while staying committed to their core values and beliefs about hard work and reliability. Hero MotoCorp have been working closely with suppliers and they have been encouraged by a positive sales outlook.