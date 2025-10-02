Hero MotoCorp Sep 2025 Sales Cross 6.8 Lakh – Q2 FY26 Reports 7.9% Growth

Hero MotoCorp reported strong sales momentum in September 2025, registering 6,87,220 units, a growth of 7.88% YoY compared to 6,37,050 units sold in September 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales were also higher, up 24.11% over the 5,53,727 units sold in August 2025.

Hero MotoCorp Sep 2025 Sales

Breaking down September 2025 performance, motorcycles accounted for 6,26,217 units, a modest growth of 4.8% YoY from 5,97,529 units in September 2024, while scooters surged 54.36% YoY, rising to 61,003 units compared to 39,521 units last year.

Domestic sales came in at 6,47,582 units, marking a growth of 5.01% YoY, while exports more than doubled, up 94.84% YoY at 39,638 units. MoM growth across all categories was also strong: motorcycles rose 24.86%, scooters gained 16.86%, domestic sales increased 24.74%, and exports improved 14.6%.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY 26 Sales

For Q2 FY26 (July–September 2025), Hero MotoCorp posted 16,90,702 units, an 11.25% YoY increase compared to 15,19,684 units in Q2 FY25. Motorcycles contributed 15,28,355 units, growing 7.92% YoY, while scooters maintained momentum with 1,62,347 units, up a substantial 56.78% YoY. Domestic sales for the quarter stood at 15,79,118 units, reflecting 8.42% growth, and exports surged 76.61% YoY to 1,11,584 units.

On a year-to-date (YTD FY26) basis, Hero MotoCorp sold 30,57,772 units, almost flat compared to 30,54,840 units sold during the same period in FY25. While scooters gained 29.21% YoY at 2,55,506 units and exports climbed 54.15% YoY at 1,75,997 units, motorcycles and domestic sales saw marginal declines of 1.92% and 2% respectively.

Strong Domestic Growth and Production Milestone

Hero MotoCorp reported 3,23,230 VAHAN registrations in September 2025, marking a healthy 19% year-on-year growth. This performance comes on the back of a landmark achievement for the company as it became the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to surpass 125 million cumulative production units. Strong dispatches during the month also contributed to steady progress in Q2 FY26, with volumes up 11.3% YoY, driven by Hero’s diversification into new product segments and sustained demand momentum.

Festive Cheer and EV Momentum

The ongoing festive season has further strengthened customer sentiment, supported by GST benefits that have boosted affordability. Hero highlighted that showroom and dealership footfalls have more than doubled compared to last year, with the commuter segment witnessing the sharpest traction. The company’s EV brand VIDA also continued its upward trajectory, recording 12,736 VAHAN registrations in September, taking its market share from 4.7% to 12.2% YoY. The recently launched VIDA VX2 e-scooter has seen demand outpace supply in several markets, underlining strong consumer interest in Hero’s EV portfolio.

Record Exports and New Product Line-up

On the global front, Hero MotoCorp posted its highest-ever Q2 exports at 1,11,584 units, led by strong demand for models such as the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160, and HR Deluxe. Export sales for September stood at 39,638 units, up nearly 95% YoY, reflecting the brand’s growing international presence. With 12 new or refreshed products lined up this year and an expanded retail network, Hero MotoCorp remains positioned to leverage festive demand and sustain growth across domestic, EV, and export markets.