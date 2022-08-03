Hero MotoCorp Two Wheeler Exchange Platform Goes Phygital

Hero MotoCorp Wheels of Trust used two-wheeler platform to benefit form phygital operations

The Indian Two Wheeler market is larger than life. With lakhs of new vehicles sold each month, data for the used 2W market isn’t as comprehensive. This is largely because the used 2 Wheeler market benefits from personal involvement. Such sales are transacted on multiple online platforms, by word of mouth and even by neighbourhood mechanics. As such, while the market is large, exact numbers are not always readily available.

However, with manufacturers involved in the process, the system benefits. Hero MotoCorp Wheels of Trust has now been transformed to a phygital avatar that harnesses strengths from flexibility.

Exchange multi-brand two-wheelers

The integrated omni-channel (digital and on-ground) exchange ecosystem is designed to go from strength to strength. In essence, it is a one-stop solution to exchange multi-brand two-wheelers at the best resale value. An online platform lets prospective customers avail of Wheels of Trust DIY (do-it-yourself) valuation.

This offers timely and transparent indicative resale value. The expansive network and its trusted channel partners assist with ‘professional certification, spot-bidding for best market offers, quick deal and hassle-free exchange’.

Used bike value proposition

Considering the expansive size of the Indian 2 Wheeler industry, it’s not difficult to guess the potential of the used market. And while newer bikes continue to benefit from tech advances, the marketplace is filled to the brim with used bikes.

Being a competitive marketplace, buyers and sellers are on the lookout for a strong value proposition. With an endless choice of personal mobility solutions on offer, there’s something for everyone. Those using the Wheels of Trust platform can scan a QR Code for a convenient experience. Most importantly, tie is essential, and things could get moving instantaneously.

Over 5 lakh Hero MotoCorp Wheels of Trust customers

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “Wheels of Trust’, the two-wheeler resale platform from Hero MotoCorp has served more than 5 Lac+ happy customers with complete trust, transparency and peace of mind. Now in the phygital avatar, customers can discover the best resale value of any two-wheeler from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The pre-owned segment is evolving each day, and we are happy to provide an ecosystem that enables owners of old two-wheelers to have a hassle free upgrade.”

As with all things, a digital presence makes for transparent dealings, and offers buyers and sellers all the data required to make an informed choice. And such decisions in quick time also help smoothen the transition into buying your next two-wheeler. As is the norm, a large number of folks go from one vehicle to another and use the exchange amount towards funding the next purchase. And doing so in an organised manner is beneficial to the used two-wheeler ecosystem.