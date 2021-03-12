Hero Passion, Splendor, Xtreme 100 Million Edition And Xpulse 200T Launched

The Hero Motocorp 100 Million special edition models sport dual-tone red-white livery but there are no other changes

Hero Motorcorp has introduced a range of special edition models to commemorate the significant production milestone of surpassing 100 million units. The world’s largest two wheeler maker in terms of volume also introduced a model year update of its Xpulse 200T dual-purpose motorcycle.

2021 Hero Xpulse 200T

The BS6-compliant 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at INR 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Considering that the Xpulse is still relatively new in the market, the company chose to retain the styling aspects. The BS6 version is available in three color options namely Sports Red, Matte Shield Gold and Panther Black.

To recap, the Xpulse 200T is powered by a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures stand at 18.1 hp and 16.15 Nm respectively. The motorcycle weighs 154 kg and has a ground clearance of 177 mm.

Feature highlights include a fully digital instrument console with smartphone enabled turn-by-turn navigation system, LED headlamp, front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS, alloy wheels and so on. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Hero Xpulse 200T in the video below, credit to Iam Hyper Rider.

100 Million special editions

Hero Motocorp crossed the significant production milestone in January this year and the 100 millionth motorcycle was a Hero Xtreme 160R. The company has introduced three special edition variants and is set to launch more such variants in the coming days.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million special edition is dearer than the regular two-disc variant by INR 1,800 at INR 1,08,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a special white and red livery. There are no other visual enhancements. The street fighter continues to sport LED headlamps, taillight and turn indicators, digital instrument panel, side stand engine cut-off and so on. Power comes from a 163 cc air-cooled engine pushing out 15 hp and 14 Nm of torque.

Similarly, the Hero Splendor Plus and Passon Pro 100 Million editions are also swathed in special red and white paint job. The special edition Splendor Plus is available in a single variant priced at INR 67,095 while the Passion Pro special edition is available in two variants – disc (INR 69,200) and drum (INR 71,400). All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Power the Hero Splendor Plus is a time-proven 97.2 cc air-cooled engine which develops a modest 7.9 hp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The 113 cc air-cooled unit of the Passion Pro puts out 9 hp and 9.89 Nm of torque. Both motorcycles make do with a 4-speed transmission.

Hero Motocorp will also launch 100 Million editions of Glamour, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge. These special edition versions are expected to have a limited production run for a few months. As a part of its market consolidation strategy, the Indian two wheeler stalwart is planning to introduce 10 new products every year. We can expect a significant electrification drive in the coming years.