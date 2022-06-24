Hero Passion XTEC Launch Price Rs 75k – Gets LED DRLs, Bluetooth

Hero Motocorp is offering a 5-year standard warranty with Passion Xtec

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its Xtec lineup by introducing Passion Xtec at a starting price of Rs 74,590 (ex-showroom). Prior to this launch, the Xtec range from Hero comprised four models including Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec.

The Indian bikemaker is offering Passion Xtec in two variants- drum brake and disc brake, the latter gets a price tag of Rs 78,990 (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 5,000-6,000 more expensive than base Passion Pro. For the additional premium, the Xtec version of Passion gets plenty of useful features over the standard model.

Hero Passion Xtec – Features on offer

Speaking of features, Passion Xtec is laced with amenities like a first-in-class projector LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with readouts for Real-Time Mileage Indicator, Low-Fuel Indicator and Service Reminder; USB charging port and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. The instrument console is also enabled with Bluetooth connectivity that offers SMS and call alerts.

The Blue backlit instrument cluster also shows phone battery percentage. The company has also claimed that the new LED headlamp offers the best in segment brightness with a 12 percent longer beam than the conventional halogen lamp. The latest iteration of the commuter motorcycle features a chromed 3D branding and rim tape on its fuel tank that increases its premium appeal.

On the occasion of this launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Passion is an iconic brand and enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade. With its new style and new attitude, the Passion XTec will appeal to the new age riders and with the latest technology features, it will set the benchmark for the segment.”

Powertrain & Hardware Specs

Mechanical specs of Passion Xtec remain identical to the standard model. Powering Passion Xtec is the same 110cc BS-VI compliant engine that produces an output of 9 bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 9.79 Nm at 5,000rpm. This motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. It is also offered with the patented i3S start/stop technology for better fuel efficiency.

Cycle parts of Passion Xtec also remain similar with a suspension setup consisting of conventional telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes as standard on both ends with an optional disc brake at front. Braking hardware is complemented by a Combi Braking System (CBS).

The commuter bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100 sections of tyres at both front and rear ends. The motorcycle sits on a diamond frame with a wheelbase of 1,270 mm and a ground clearance of 180mm. It has a saddle height of 799mm. Hero MotoCorp will be increasing prices by up to Rs 3k from 1st July.