Hero Splendor XTEC Vs Passion XTEC – Walkaround Comparison

Hero Passion XTec gets a 5-year warranty which is one of the best in segment

Hero MotoCorp is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in India and has a strong global presence too. Even though the company has been developing and launching motorcycles with larger engine capacity and higher prices, it is utterly committed to the budget commuter segment too.

Hero MotoCorp has undivided attention toward the commuter segment. It has products like HF 100 which is so good in terms of value, very few can actually compete with it. Recently, Hero MotoCorp has been on a product revitalisation strategy and is giving budget motorcycles features like XTec that is a segment first. After the launch of Splendor Plus XTec, it is the turn of Hero Passion to get the same treatment.

Hero Splendor XTEC vs Passion XTEC

For starters, Hero’s XTec system is already doing duties on Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec, Destini 125 XTec and the recently launched Splendor+ XTec. The fifth vehicle in Hero’s portfolio to get an XTec system is Passion XTec. With this system, Hero aims to be the 110cc segment leader.

The motorcycle has seen subtle design changes in the form of a new headlamp design making it look sporty. Headlamp gets a projector unit inside it which is powered by LEDs which is a segment-first feature. This new LED headlight promises 12% more light throw when compared to a conventional halogen bulb that is expected at this price segment. Other design features include a 3D chrome logo and taping for the wheels making it slightly more appealing. Below is a walkaround comparison between the new Splendor XTEC and Passion XTEC, credited to Yo Rider.

Coming to the heart of the update, Hero Passion gets the new XTec system. It replaces the old analog instrument cluster with a fully digital one with blue backlighting. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and unlocks new possibilities for Passion. Call alert, SMS alert, phone battery percentage, caller name display, USB charging port, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, service schedule reminder, side stand indicator and engine cut-off feature.

Specs & Pricing

New Hero Passion XTec comes with a 110cc single-cylinder engine making 9 bhp of power at 7500 RMP and 9.79 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM. Passion XTec also comes with Hero’s patented i3S technology which makes it deliver superior fuel efficiency figures.

It retains the same chassis and suspension components in the form of conventional telescopic forks at front and twin shocks at the rear. Passion XTec also gets an option for a front disc brake. It gets a combi braking system too.

The drum brake variant of Passion XTec is priced at Rs. 74,590 (ex-sh, Delhi) and disc variant is priced at Rs. 78,990 (ex-sh, Delhi). At this price, the price hike for XTec system is quite justified and provides a lot of value to the buyer. It competes with other 110cc bikes in the category like TVS Star City Plus, Honda Livo, Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Radeon and Hero’s own Splendor iSmart 110.