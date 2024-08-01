Hero Philippines Operations Commenced – Xpulse, Hunk, Xoom Launched

As of writing this article, Hero MotoCorp has presence in 48 countries with production facilities in India, Bangladesh and Colombia

World’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has now commenced operations in the Philippines with a strategic partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC). The company has commenced production at their Laguna plant and will produce premium motorcycles and scooters from Hero.

Hero Philippines Operations

The strategic partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation was first announced in 2022. Terrafirma Motors Corporation comes under the Columbia Group of Companies. It is touted to be the most experienced automotive automotive distributor in Philippines.

In the Philippines market, TMC will be the exclusive partner for Hero MotoCorp to both assemble Hero products and distribute them. The partnership has already managed to establish a comprehensive retail network comprising of up to 350 customer touch points. Soon, this network will get a major boost.

Together, Hero and TMC have established a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Laguna, Philippines. It also comprises a spare parts warehouse as well. This Laguna facility spans over 6,000 sq metres and has an annual production capacity of up to 1,50,000 units.

The partnership aims to sell premium motorcycle and scooter range from Hero MotoCorp. These include Xpulse 200 4V adventure off-road motorcycle, Hunk 160R 4V (sold in India as Xtreme 160R 4V) and lastly, Xoom 110 scooter. In the future, we hope Hero Philippines offer more premium vehicles.

The retail operations have commenced, starting today, August 1st, 2024. The first unit to roll out of the facility was an Xpulse 200 4V and was delivered to the customer. In philippines, on-road price of Xpulse 200 4V is PHP 140,000 (Rs 2 lakh), Hunk 160R 4Vist PHP 99,900 (Rs 1.43 lakh), and Xoom 110 is PHP 69,900 (Rs 1 lakh). Each vehicle is being offered with a warranty of either 2 years or 24,000 kilometers.

Statement from the Hero MotoCorp

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The commencement of operations in the Philippines will bolster our overall global presence. Hero MotoCorp, with its extensive and innovative product portfolio, is committed to delivering superior mobility solutions and exceptional after-sales services ensuring a delightful ownership experience.

Partnering with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a distinguished entity within the Columbian Group, we are poised to swiftly establish and expand our presence in this vital market.”

Statement from Terrafirma Motors Corporation

Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, Terrafirma Motors Corporation, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hero MotoCorp, one of the leading automotive companies in the world. Hero’s products are renowned for their technology and reliability, and we are confident that customers in the Philippines will love these motorcycles and scooters. Combining Hero MotoCorp’s global expertise with our local knowledge, we intend to make a significant impact in the market.”

