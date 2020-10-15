Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Launch Price Rs 61k – Cheaper Than Activa, Jupiter

Hero Pleasure Plus scooter is now offered in a new Platinum trim, which is also the most expensive variant of Pleasure Plus on offer

Hero MotoCorp has planned an onslaught of special edition scooters this festive season. The company has already launched Maestro Edge 125cc Stealth Edition at Rs 72,950, and today, they announced launch of 110cc Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition. Price of this new scooter is Rs 60,950, ex-sh.

New Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition is detailed in a dual tone colour scheme. It gets black/brown seats, brown plastic panels and foot board in a similar colour accentuated by a black body paint.

Chrome accents enhance its sporty appeal and are seen on its front apron rims, heat shield on silencer and on rear view mirror surrounds. The similar colour scheme continues to its handlebar grips and seat back rest.

Speaking about features on offer, similar features are on offer, as seen on the regular variants with USB charging ports, LED under-seat storage lighting, side stand indicator and integrated braking system along with alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Below is a price comparison of new Pleasure Plus scooter with its rivals Honda Activa, Dio and TVS Jupiter.

Feature updates on the Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition include dark matte grey colour scheme along with carbon black stripes on its body with new graphics in a similar colour scheme. It boasts of a dual textured seat and ‘Stealth’ badging while it sits on diamond cut alloy wheels.

Engine Specifications

Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition gets its power via the same 110cc, air cooled, fuel injected engine seen powering its regular model. This engine offers 8 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. In its BS6 update, this engine offers 10 percent better acceleration and 10 percent more mileage as compared to that offered on the BS4 compliant engine.

The Hero Maestro Edge Stealth gets its power via a 125cc, air cooled, F1 engine that makes 9 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. It will rival the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 in the 125cc scooter segment once launched.

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style.”

Hero MotoCorp has announced good monthly sales for September 2020. Sales in the past month rose 16.9 percent to 7,15,718 units, up from 6,12,204 units sold in the same month of the previous year. These were the highest sales in a single month of calendar year 2020.

The company has commenced operation of 100 percent production capacity at its plants while all dealerships and customer touch points have opened while practicing utmost hygiene and complying with stringent safety norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. To offset rising input and commodity costs, the company has hiked prices by 2 percent across range with the new pricing coming into effect from 1st October 2020.