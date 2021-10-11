Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Launch Price Rs 69,500 – Activa 6G Rival

After launching the Xpulse 200 4V a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp has now announced launch of Pleasure Plus XTEC scooter

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec has been launched, as the new top of the line variant in the Pleasure Plus lineup. Hero Pleasure+ 110 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of INR 61,900 for LX variant and Pleasure+ 110 XTec starts at INR 69,500. All prices are Ex-Sh.

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec – Dimensions and Features

The Pleasure+ XTec takes forward the retro design theme and premium chrome additions on Mirrors, Muffler Protector, Handle Bar, Seat Backrest and Fender Stripe. Additionally, the dual tone seat and colored inner panels further enhance its overall style. With a branded seat backrest for the pillion, whether it’s a long journey, or your daily city route, the Pleasure+ XTec keeps its promise when it comes to high-quality comfort.

Over and above the chrome elements that make Pleasure+ a solid ride; it now has an added advantage of a metal front fender that further enhances its durability. For connectivity, The digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity displays incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts along with the phone battery status. For safety, Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec has a Side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’.

Dimensions of the new Pleasure Plus Xtec will stand at 1,769mm length, 704mm width and 1,162mm height with a wheelbase of 1,238mm. It will gain ground clearance of 155mm, command a weight of 106 kgs with fuel tank of 4.8 liter capacity.

Like its regular counterpart, it also sports same colour options of Polestar Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Black, Matte Green, Midnight Black, Pearl Silver White, and Sporty Red. In addition, it also gets Jubilant Yellow colour, which has been specially created for the Pleasure+ XTec.

New Pleasure+ XTec comes with first- in- segment projector LED headlamp. The new headlamp provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said “The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country’s most admired and popular scooter. The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero’s patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!”

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will see no change in its engine lineup. Similar to that seen on the Pleasure Plus, the Xtec range topping model will get the same 110.9cc, single cylinder, air cooled, OHC, 4 stroke, fuel injected engine that makes 8.0 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Suspension and braking are via spring loaded hydraulic damper and swingarm with spring-loaded hydraulic dampers at the front and rear respectively along with 130mm drum brakes.

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 With Hero Connect

Hero MotoCorp offers Hero Connect option on models such as the Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure Plus and Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition. Soon to be offered on the Hero Maestro Edge 125 as an optional kit, this feature is responsible for live tracking, live tow alert, geo fencing and trip analysis along with topple alert, Hero locate and driving score.

Apart from this new addition, the Maestro Edge 125 will not sport any other visual updates. It will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup that includes a 124.6cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected, 4 stroke engine offering 9 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a CVT.

It gets telescopic forks in the front and spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear respectively. Braking is via 190 mm disc brake in front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The current Hero Maestro Edge is priced from Rs 74,000 to Rs 83,000. In India, Hero Maestro Edge 125 takes on Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 in terms of competition.