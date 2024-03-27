Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched – Catch ’em Young

With the number 18 being part of the livery, it is apparent that Hero Pleasure+ Xtec Sports variant targets the young generation

In Hero MotoCorp’s product range, Pleasure+ is the second best selling scooter model. With its eye-catching profile and peppy performance, Pleasure+ has always been a popular choice. Hero has now introduced a new Sports variant which gets a new colour and exciting graphics.

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant – What’s Special?

Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant gets a new dual-tone Abrax Orange Blue colour theme. While dark blue is the base colour, the orange shade creates an exciting contrast. The orange bits can be seen on the front fender, apron and side body panels. The orange treatment also extends to the wheels in the form of rim stickers.

Overall look and feel are further enhanced with chrome accents across the headlamp, front apron, handlebar and side panels. Rear-view mirrors and the grab rail get the body-coloured blue shade. The seat has a dual-tone black and blue colour theme.

Most unique aspect about Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant is the ’18’ number decal on the apron and side panels. Hero is promoting the MyLicenseToRide hashtag, which clearly shows the association with the legit driving age of 18 years. Lakhs of youngsters reach 18 years of age every month and many of them apply for a driving license. Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant offers these individuals a great way to express their joy and excitement.

With its sporty colour theme and livery, Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant remains relevant to all individuals who are looking for something truly unique. The number ’18’ is not so conspicuous and won’t limit the scooter’s applicability to a select group. Hero’s design team seems to have done a great job in choosing a profile that can target a diverse range of potential users.

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant – Key features

Equipment list for the new Sports variant is the same as the standard Pleasure Plus Xtec variant. The scooter has a projector LED headlamp that offers enhanced illumination. Pleasure Plus Xtec has a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can pair their smartphones to access call and SMS alerts and battery status.

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is equipped with a 110.9 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It generates 8 bhp of max power and 8.70 Nm of peak torque. Hero has launched the new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant at Rs 79,738. It is Rs 1,600 costlier than the standard Xtec variant of Pleasure Plus. The top-spec Pleasure Plus Xtec Connected variant is priced at Rs 82,738. It has a range of connectivity features, available via Hero Connect app.

Some of the key features include live tracking, geofencing, battery removal alerts and remote immobilization. Rider safety features include location sharing, speed alert, accident and topple alert and SOS panic button. Users can also access vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance, find my vehicle, book a service, trip analysis and driving score.