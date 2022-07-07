HomeBike NewsHero Prices July 2022 - Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro, Destini, Xpulse

Hero Prices July 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro, Destini, Xpulse

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of both its motorcycle range and scooter range in July 2022 – Here are new vs old prices

2022 Hero Passion XTEC
2022 Hero Passion XTEC

Hero MotoCorp has been the number one motorcycle manufacturer in India. They are like the Maruti Suzuki of motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp is primarily associated with budget commuters and then comes the performance motorcycles. But somehow, Xtreme 160R has clocked an impressive 2175.94% YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021.

But as input prices keep on rising, manufacturers tend to take some load off of them and place it on customers. Hero has increased prices across its range and some models are affected more and some, not so much. We’ll take a look at what’s what.

Hero Motorcycle Prices July 2022

At the top of Hero MotoCorp sales charts are their budget commuters while performance-oriented motorcycles like XPulse 200 series and Xtreme 160R are at the lower end of the sales charts. But they’re no slouch, it’s just that the sales magnitude of budget commuters in India completely overshadows the rest of the lineup.

In this latest Hero MotoCorp price hike, their cheapest motorcycles are the ones to get the highest hike. Hero HF 100 and HF Deluxe are their most affordable motorcycles. Especially the HF 100 which was cheaper than Bajaj Platina 100.

Hero Motorcycle Prices July 2022 - New vs Old
Hero Motorcycle Prices July 2022 – New vs Old

Hero HF 100 gets a 7.7% hike amounting to Rs. 4000 and HF Deluxe gets a 6.81% hike amounting to Rs. 3820. Now, HF 100 costs Rs. 55,450 and HF Deluxe costs Rs. 59,890 (ex-sh, Delhi). Pricier bikes belonging to XPulse series have been hiked by Rs. 3628 and Xtreme 160R by around Rs. 2800. Glamour range of motorcycles have received around Rs. 1200 hike and coming to Splendor range, they received Rs. 1028 hike.  

Hero MotorcyclesJul-22 Prices, in Rs Ex-Sh
Xtreme 160R Disc1,17,148
Xtreme 160R Double Disc1,20,498
Xtreme 160R Stealth1,22,338
Xtreme 200S1,34,242
Xpulse 200T1,24,278
Xpulse 2001,26,778
XPulse 200 4V1,35,978
Glamour Drum77,600
Glamour Disc81,600
Glamour Blaze Drum78,000
Glamour Blaze Disc82,000
Glamour 100M Drum79,400
Glamour 100M Disc83,400
New Glamour Drum79,670
New Glamour Disc83,670
Glamour Black & Accent Drum79,670
Glamour Black & Accent Disc83,670
Glamour X-Tec Drum84,220
Glamour X-Tec Disc88,820
Splendor iSmart Drum71,418
Splendor iSmart Disc74,118
Passion Pro Drum72,320
Passion Pro Disc75,320
Passion Pro Drum 100M74,120
Passion Pro Disc 100M77,120
Splendor Plus Drum Self70,408
Splendor Plus i3S Drum Self71,728
Splendor Plus i3S Matt Gold72,728
Splendor Plus Black Accent71,728
HF 100 Kick Drum Alloy55,450
HF Deluxe Drum Kick59,890
HF Deluxe Drum Self64,020
HF Deluxe Self Start Black64,820
HF Deluxe Self Start i3S65,520
Super Splendor Drum77,200
Super Splendor Disc81,100

Passion Pro series got Rs. 1500 hike and Super Splendor got Rs. 1420 hike. In terms of motorcycles, HF 100 and HF Deluxe received the highest hike and Splendor series get the lowest.

Hero Scooter Prices July 2022

Coming to the Hero MotoCorp scooter prices in July 2022, Pleasure+ XTEC variants got the highest hike of Rs. 1630 and Destini 125 STD only received a hike of Rs. 300. Other Destini 125 variants got Rs. 1300 price hike and Maestro 125 got a price hike of Rs. 1428.

Hero MotoCorp Scooters Price List July 2022- New vs Old
Hero MotoCorp Scooters Price List July 2022- New vs Old

Interestingly, there is no price hike on the Maestro 110 ZX Drum variant. It is the only model that didn’t get any price hike for July 2022. It continues to be on sale for the same price as last month, that is Rs 66,820. All prices above are ex-sh, Delhi.

Hero ScootersJul-22 Prices, Ex-Sh
Destini 125 XTEC STD70,290
Destini 125 Drum Sheet70,950
Destini 125 Drum Alloy75,250
Destini 125 XTEC LX75,500
Destini 125 100M76,800
Destini 125 Platinum77,200
Destini 125 XTEC81,990
Maestro 110 ZX Drum66,820
Maestro 110 ZX Disc73,498
Maestro 125 Drum76,878
Maestro 125 Disc81,328
Maestro 125 Prismatic81,748
Maestro 125 – Connected85,748
Pleasure Plus LX64,548
Pleasure Plus VX66,948
Pleasure Plus XTEC73,400
Pleasure Plus XTEC Yellow75,000
Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.