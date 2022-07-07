Hero Prices July 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro, Destini, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of both its motorcycle range and scooter range in July 2022 – Here are new vs old prices
Hero MotoCorp has been the number one motorcycle manufacturer in India. They are like the Maruti Suzuki of motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp is primarily associated with budget commuters and then comes the performance motorcycles. But somehow, Xtreme 160R has clocked an impressive 2175.94% YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021.
But as input prices keep on rising, manufacturers tend to take some load off of them and place it on customers. Hero has increased prices across its range and some models are affected more and some, not so much. We’ll take a look at what’s what.
Hero Motorcycle Prices July 2022
At the top of Hero MotoCorp sales charts are their budget commuters while performance-oriented motorcycles like XPulse 200 series and Xtreme 160R are at the lower end of the sales charts. But they’re no slouch, it’s just that the sales magnitude of budget commuters in India completely overshadows the rest of the lineup.
In this latest Hero MotoCorp price hike, their cheapest motorcycles are the ones to get the highest hike. Hero HF 100 and HF Deluxe are their most affordable motorcycles. Especially the HF 100 which was cheaper than Bajaj Platina 100.
Hero HF 100 gets a 7.7% hike amounting to Rs. 4000 and HF Deluxe gets a 6.81% hike amounting to Rs. 3820. Now, HF 100 costs Rs. 55,450 and HF Deluxe costs Rs. 59,890 (ex-sh, Delhi). Pricier bikes belonging to XPulse series have been hiked by Rs. 3628 and Xtreme 160R by around Rs. 2800. Glamour range of motorcycles have received around Rs. 1200 hike and coming to Splendor range, they received Rs. 1028 hike.
|Hero Motorcycles
|Jul-22 Prices, in Rs Ex-Sh
|Xtreme 160R Disc
|1,17,148
|Xtreme 160R Double Disc
|1,20,498
|Xtreme 160R Stealth
|1,22,338
|Xtreme 200S
|1,34,242
|Xpulse 200T
|1,24,278
|Xpulse 200
|1,26,778
|XPulse 200 4V
|1,35,978
|Glamour Drum
|77,600
|Glamour Disc
|81,600
|Glamour Blaze Drum
|78,000
|Glamour Blaze Disc
|82,000
|Glamour 100M Drum
|79,400
|Glamour 100M Disc
|83,400
|New Glamour Drum
|79,670
|New Glamour Disc
|83,670
|Glamour Black & Accent Drum
|79,670
|Glamour Black & Accent Disc
|83,670
|Glamour X-Tec Drum
|84,220
|Glamour X-Tec Disc
|88,820
|Splendor iSmart Drum
|71,418
|Splendor iSmart Disc
|74,118
|Passion Pro Drum
|72,320
|Passion Pro Disc
|75,320
|Passion Pro Drum 100M
|74,120
|Passion Pro Disc 100M
|77,120
|Splendor Plus Drum Self
|70,408
|Splendor Plus i3S Drum Self
|71,728
|Splendor Plus i3S Matt Gold
|72,728
|Splendor Plus Black Accent
|71,728
|HF 100 Kick Drum Alloy
|55,450
|HF Deluxe Drum Kick
|59,890
|HF Deluxe Drum Self
|64,020
|HF Deluxe Self Start Black
|64,820
|HF Deluxe Self Start i3S
|65,520
|Super Splendor Drum
|77,200
|Super Splendor Disc
|81,100
Passion Pro series got Rs. 1500 hike and Super Splendor got Rs. 1420 hike. In terms of motorcycles, HF 100 and HF Deluxe received the highest hike and Splendor series get the lowest.
Hero Scooter Prices July 2022
Coming to the Hero MotoCorp scooter prices in July 2022, Pleasure+ XTEC variants got the highest hike of Rs. 1630 and Destini 125 STD only received a hike of Rs. 300. Other Destini 125 variants got Rs. 1300 price hike and Maestro 125 got a price hike of Rs. 1428.
Interestingly, there is no price hike on the Maestro 110 ZX Drum variant. It is the only model that didn’t get any price hike for July 2022. It continues to be on sale for the same price as last month, that is Rs 66,820. All prices above are ex-sh, Delhi.
|Hero Scooters
|Jul-22 Prices, Ex-Sh
|Destini 125 XTEC STD
|70,290
|Destini 125 Drum Sheet
|70,950
|Destini 125 Drum Alloy
|75,250
|Destini 125 XTEC LX
|75,500
|Destini 125 100M
|76,800
|Destini 125 Platinum
|77,200
|Destini 125 XTEC
|81,990
|Maestro 110 ZX Drum
|66,820
|Maestro 110 ZX Disc
|73,498
|Maestro 125 Drum
|76,878
|Maestro 125 Disc
|81,328
|Maestro 125 Prismatic
|81,748
|Maestro 125 – Connected
|85,748
|Pleasure Plus LX
|64,548
|Pleasure Plus VX
|66,948
|Pleasure Plus XTEC
|73,400
|Pleasure Plus XTEC Yellow
|75,000