Hero Prices July 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro, Destini, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of both its motorcycle range and scooter range in July 2022 – Here are new vs old prices

Hero MotoCorp has been the number one motorcycle manufacturer in India. They are like the Maruti Suzuki of motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp is primarily associated with budget commuters and then comes the performance motorcycles. But somehow, Xtreme 160R has clocked an impressive 2175.94% YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021.

But as input prices keep on rising, manufacturers tend to take some load off of them and place it on customers. Hero has increased prices across its range and some models are affected more and some, not so much. We’ll take a look at what’s what.

Hero Motorcycle Prices July 2022

At the top of Hero MotoCorp sales charts are their budget commuters while performance-oriented motorcycles like XPulse 200 series and Xtreme 160R are at the lower end of the sales charts. But they’re no slouch, it’s just that the sales magnitude of budget commuters in India completely overshadows the rest of the lineup.

In this latest Hero MotoCorp price hike, their cheapest motorcycles are the ones to get the highest hike. Hero HF 100 and HF Deluxe are their most affordable motorcycles. Especially the HF 100 which was cheaper than Bajaj Platina 100.

Hero HF 100 gets a 7.7% hike amounting to Rs. 4000 and HF Deluxe gets a 6.81% hike amounting to Rs. 3820. Now, HF 100 costs Rs. 55,450 and HF Deluxe costs Rs. 59,890 (ex-sh, Delhi). Pricier bikes belonging to XPulse series have been hiked by Rs. 3628 and Xtreme 160R by around Rs. 2800. Glamour range of motorcycles have received around Rs. 1200 hike and coming to Splendor range, they received Rs. 1028 hike.

Hero Motorcycles Jul-22 Prices, in Rs Ex-Sh Xtreme 160R Disc 1,17,148 Xtreme 160R Double Disc 1,20,498 Xtreme 160R Stealth 1,22,338 Xtreme 200S 1,34,242 Xpulse 200T 1,24,278 Xpulse 200 1,26,778 XPulse 200 4V 1,35,978 Glamour Drum 77,600 Glamour Disc 81,600 Glamour Blaze Drum 78,000 Glamour Blaze Disc 82,000 Glamour 100M Drum 79,400 Glamour 100M Disc 83,400 New Glamour Drum 79,670 New Glamour Disc 83,670 Glamour Black & Accent Drum 79,670 Glamour Black & Accent Disc 83,670 Glamour X-Tec Drum 84,220 Glamour X-Tec Disc 88,820 Splendor iSmart Drum 71,418 Splendor iSmart Disc 74,118 Passion Pro Drum 72,320 Passion Pro Disc 75,320 Passion Pro Drum 100M 74,120 Passion Pro Disc 100M 77,120 Splendor Plus Drum Self 70,408 Splendor Plus i3S Drum Self 71,728 Splendor Plus i3S Matt Gold 72,728 Splendor Plus Black Accent 71,728 HF 100 Kick Drum Alloy 55,450 HF Deluxe Drum Kick 59,890 HF Deluxe Drum Self 64,020 HF Deluxe Self Start Black 64,820 HF Deluxe Self Start i3S 65,520 Super Splendor Drum 77,200 Super Splendor Disc 81,100

Passion Pro series got Rs. 1500 hike and Super Splendor got Rs. 1420 hike. In terms of motorcycles, HF 100 and HF Deluxe received the highest hike and Splendor series get the lowest.

Hero Scooter Prices July 2022

Coming to the Hero MotoCorp scooter prices in July 2022, Pleasure+ XTEC variants got the highest hike of Rs. 1630 and Destini 125 STD only received a hike of Rs. 300. Other Destini 125 variants got Rs. 1300 price hike and Maestro 125 got a price hike of Rs. 1428.

Interestingly, there is no price hike on the Maestro 110 ZX Drum variant. It is the only model that didn’t get any price hike for July 2022. It continues to be on sale for the same price as last month, that is Rs 66,820. All prices above are ex-sh, Delhi.