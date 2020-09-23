Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, Glamour – Sales and Exports Data Aug 2020

Splendor and HF Deluxe have kept up their strong performances on the sales chart

Hero MotoCorp seems to have recovered from the lull that it was facing along with other manufacturers for the last few months due to an economic meltdown further aided by the novel coronavirus. Numbers suggest that the bike maker has surpassed the figures registered in August last year to the numbers recorded in August this year.

Domestic Sales

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has exceeded the number of vehicles registered in August 2019 by 48,834 units. In the domestic market, Hero recorded sales of 5.68 lakh units in Aug 2020 as compared to almost 5.20 lakh units sold during the same period in 2019. Thus the company recorded an overall growth of 9.39 percent over last year.

As usual, it was the old lads from Hero’s range- Splendor and HF Deluxe which recorded maximum sales of 1,77,811 units and 1,77,168 units. Both of them recorded an impressive YoY growth of 4.44 percent and 10.26 percent. They are also the most affordable bikes in the company’s lineup.

Strong figures have also been registered by Splendor 125 (54,490), Glamour (54,315) and Passion (52,471), although unlike the others Glamour registered degrowth of 10.53 percent. The Splendour 125 and Passion registered a positive growth of over 27 percent each.

The scooter segment of Hero MotoCorp has also been performing very well with Pleasure and Destini 125 registering sales of 16,935 units and 13,609 units respectively. However, Maestro witnessed a fall of 33 percent on YoY sales since until last month only Maestro 125 was on sale. The Maestro Edge 110 got its BS6 compliance a few days ago and went on sale recently.

However, the surprise package was the new Xtreme 160R which sold 12,037 units with a massive growth of 476 percent. Needless to say, the Xtreme 160R has been given a thumping response by the consumers.

Exports

However, things were not as smooth when it comes to exports as overall exports declined by 14.89 percent. Some of the products registered decent exports which include Passion (3,060), Splendor 125 (2824), Hunk (discontinued in India) (2,180) Glamour(1,574) and Splendor(1408) recorded decent enough numbers

The scooter segment is not very popular overseas and that can be witnessed clearly by the YoY decline in exports. Maestro (250 units), Destini 125 (131 units) and Pleasure (40 units). Hero MotoCorp would be hoping that the export figures could also improve in the coming months just as its domestic figures stood.

