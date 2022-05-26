Hero Sales Breakup Apr 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp saw its YoY sales increase 16.30 percent while MoM domestic sales dipped 4.15 percent along with exports

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two wheeler manufacturer, has not been faring too well in recent months. Though its domestic sales increased on a YoY basis by 16.30 percent, MoM sales dipped 4.15 percent. Total domestic sales in the past month stood at 3,98,464 units, up from 3,42,614 units sold in April 2021 leading to a volume increase of 55,850 units.

MoM sales dipped 4.15 percent over 4,15,726 units sold in March 2022. Exports on the other hand posted a YoY and MoM de-growth at 20,131 units in April 2022 down 28.32 percent and at 34,390 units in March 2022 down 41.46 percent respectively.

Hero Domestic Sales Breakup April 2022

Domestic sales saw the Hero Splendor at No. 1 with sales growth of 20.97 percent to 2,34,085 units in April 2022, up from 1,93,508 units sold in April 2021. This motorcycle commands a 58.75 percent share. MoM sales dipped 5.83 percent over 2,48,577 units sold in March 2022 when share percentage stood at 59.79.

At No. 2 was the HF Deluxe with YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at 1,00,601 units in the past month, up 41.11 percent over 71,294 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved marginally by 0.38 percent from 1,00,216 units sold in March 2022. YoY and MoM de-growth was seen both in the case of the Hero Glamour and Pleasure. Sales stood at 20,796 units and 12,303 units respectively last month, down from 23,627 units and 18,298 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 33 percent and 20.62 percent respectively over 31,037 units and 15,498 units sold in March 2022.

Hero Passion posted a YoY de-growth of 41.49 percent to 10,384 units from 17,748 units sold in domestic markets in April 2021 while MoM sales improved 53.81 percent over 6,751 units sold in March 2022. Hero Destini 125 (8,981 units) and Maestro (4,154 units) also dipped YoY while sales of the Destini improved 217.91 percent on a MoM basis from 2,825 units sold in March 2022. There were also 3,981 units of the Hero Xtreme 160R and 3,179 units of Xpulse 200 sold in April 2022 posting a 73.62 percent and 55.45 percent YoY growth.

Hero Exports Breakup April 2022

In export markets, sales were lackluster for Hero MotoCorp. Sales dipped YoY to 20,131 from 28,085 units sold in April 2021. MoM exports also fell 41.46 percent from 34,390 units sold in March 2022. Every model in the company portfolio posted a YoY de-growth except for the Hunk and Maestro. Hero HF Deluxe exports fell 35.27 percent YoY to 5,642 units in April 2022, down from 8,716 units exported in April 2021. MoM exports fell 25.47 percent over 7,570 units sold in March 2022.

Hero Hunk sales improved 86.05 percent to 4,495 units from 2,416 units sold in April 2021 while MoM exports dipped 60.10 percent over 11,267 units sold in March 2022. YoY de-growth in exports was also seen in the case of the Hero Splendor (-18.48 percent), Glamour (-5.64 percent) and XPulse 200 (-21.98 percent). However, MoM sales of the XPulse 200 improved 70.35 percent over 1,386 units sold in March 2022.

YoY sales of the Maestro also improved 2.20 percent to 557 units from 545 units sold in April 2021 though MoM exports dipped 23.07 percent from 724 units shipped in March 2022. Hero Passion exports were down to 0 units in April 2022 even as 810 units were exported in March 2022. Pleasure exports were also at 0 units in the past month from 120 units shipped in March 2022 while there were also no exports in the case of the Xtreme 160/200, Xtreme 150 and Achiever.