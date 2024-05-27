Hero Sales Breakup April 2024 – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Xtreme, Pleasure, Vida

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,12,124 units of motorcycles and scooters in domestic markets in April 2024 relating to an impressive YoY and MoM growth

Hero MotoCorp has recorded good sales in April 2024 with a total of 5,12,124 units sold in the said month. These sales marked a 32.62% YoY growth over 3,86,173 units sold in April 2023. It was also a MoM improvement of 11.96% when compared to 4,57,411 units sold in March 2024.

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales April 2024

With a YoY growth at 32.62%, the company has seen the Splendor at the top of sales charts last month. Hero Splendor was once again also the best-selling two wheeler in the country, above the Honda Activa and Bajaj Pulsar. Sales of Splendor grew by 21.01% YoY to 3,20,959 units up from 2,65,225 units sold in April 2023 to command a 62.67% share.

The HF Deluxe followed at No. 2 with 97,048 units sold in the past month and a 23.31% YoY growth. It was Hero Passion that commanded a No. 3 spot with 25,751 unit sales and a triple digit improvement at 611.35% over just 3,620 units sold in April 2023. Hero Glamour (18,747 units) and Destini 125 (12,596 units) each posted improved sales while the Xtreme 125R, launched in January 2024, saw a total of 12,532 units sold last month. Hero Destini also found mention on the list of top 10 scooter sales last month.

Hero Pleasure scooter also saw a 102.88% YoY improvement in sales to 11,820 units while Xoom sales dipped by 63.07% to 4,409 units from 11,938 units sold in April 2023. Hero Vida, its electric two wheeler offering has seen a 700% YoY growth in sales to 2,880 units.

It was the Xpulse 200 (1,932 units) and Xtreme 160/200 (1,447 units) that have also recorded triple digit growth in sales while the relatively new Mavrick 440 and Karizma 210 also added 1,049 units and 947 units respectively to total domestic sales last month. The Hero Mavrick also found mention on the list of 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales in April 2024. The list was trailed by the Maestro with just 7 units sold, a 99.43% YoY decline.

Hero MotoCorp MoM Domestic Sales April 2024

With an 11.96% MoM growth, Hero MotoCorp saw most of its portfolio show off outstanding growth. The Splendor experienced a 12.17% MoM growth while HF Deluxe sales were up 15.61% from 83,947 units sold in March 2024. Sales also improved for the Passion and Glamour by 14.49% and 10.11% respectively.

Destini sales dipped 10.94% from 14,143 units sold in March 2024 to 12,596 units in the past month. Higher demand was seen for the Pleasure, Xoom, Vida and Xpulse 200 with the latter sales growing nearly 2 fold to 1,932 units in the past month from 986 units sold in March 2024. Hero Xtreme 160/200 sales dipped 50.73% and even as Mavrick 440 sales improved by 84.68% MoM, the company’s two models Karizma 210 and Maestro suffered a hefty setback by 49.47% and 97.12% respectively.