Hero Sales Breakup April 2025 – Splendor, Vida, Karizma, Xtreme, Xpulse

In April 2025, Hero MotoCorp experienced a significant sales decline of 43.82% year-over-year, selling 287,849 units. This drop represents a decrease of 2,24,545 units compared to the 5,12,394 units sold in April 2024, when Hero MotoCorp held the position of No. 1 two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The decline in sales could be attributed to several factors wherein the company has cited “short-term supply alignment” as reasons for a halt in production operations.

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales – April 2025

It was the Splendor model that topped sales list last month. Not only was the Splendor the best-selling model in the company portfolio but it continued to be the best-selling motorcycle in the country, scaling over Hero Shine by significant numbers. Splendor sales dipped by 38.40% YoY to 1,97,893 units down from 3,21,229 units sold in the same month last year. It commanded a strong 68.75% share. Hero MotoCorp updated its Splendor+ lineup to MY25 version last month bringing with it several feature updates and new body graphics.

At No. 2 was HF Deluxe with 41,645 units sold last month, a 57.09% YoY decline from 97,048 units sold in April 2024. Sales of the Xtreme 125R too suffered a YoY decline by 4.86% to 11,923 units, down from 12,532 units while Passion sales fell drastically by 60.44% to 10,187 units last month from 25,751 units sold in the same month last year.

Hero Vida e-scooter Posts 147% YoY Increase

Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter brand, Vida, has posted a massive 147.08% YoY growth. 7,116 units were sold last month, up from 2,880 units sold in April 2024. The company has also upped the ante where the Vida e-scooter is concerned with a new offering set to hit markets on 1st July 2025. Called Hero Vida VX2, initial models have started making their way into company showrooms.

Next in line was Hero Glamour with 4,941 unit sales in April 2025. This was a 73.64% YoY decline from 18,747 unit sales of April 2024. Sales of Destini 125 too suffered a YoY setback by 65.12% to 4,393 units while Xoom maxi-scooter sales fell by 17.37% to 3,643 units last month. Another model in the company list to record decline in sales was Hero Pleasure. Sales fell by 76.09% to 2,826 units in the past month well below 11,820 unit sales of April 2024.

Xtreme 160/200, Karizma, Mavrick Sales De-growth

Sales of Hero Xtreme 160/200 improved by 25.98% to 1,823 units. This was a YoY growth from 1,446 unit sales of April 2024. Xpulse sales also dipped 24.69% to 1,455 units last month while sales had stood at 1,932 units in the same month last year.

Mavrick 440 suffered a 99.62% decline to just 4 units sold last month. There had been 1,049 unit sales seen in the month of April 2024. Both Karizma 210 and Maestro sales were down to 0 units last month. Earlier, Hero had showcased the new Karizma XMR 250 with launch expected in the coming months.