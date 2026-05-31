Hero Sales Breakup April 2026 – Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Destini, Passion, Xtreme, Vida

Hero MotoCorp started FY2026-27 on a strong note, registering domestic sales of 5,30,905 units in April 2026. This translated to an impressive 84.44% year-on-year (YoY) growth, with volumes up by 2,43,056 units compared to 2,87,849 units sold in April 2025. However, sales were down 3.52% month-on-month (MoM) from 5,50,259 units recorded in March 2026.

Hero Sales Breakup April 2026

The Splendor continued to dominate Hero’s portfolio and the overall motorcycle market. Sales stood at 3,09,131 units, accounting for 58.23% share of Hero’s domestic volumes. Splendor posted a 56.21% YoY growth, although volumes declined by 6.95% MoM compared to March 2026.

At No. 2 was HF Deluxe with 91,977 units, registering a robust 120.86% YoY growth and an 8.10% MoM increase. Glamour recorded sales of 26,573 units, up 437.81% YoY, while Destini 125 posted one of the strongest performances in the portfolio with 25,861 units, translating to a massive 488.69% YoY growth.

Passion contributed 20,367 units, nearly doubling its sales from a year ago with 99.93% YoY growth, although it declined 17.58% MoM. Xtreme 125R continued its strong run with 19,757 units, up 65.70% YoY, but down slightly on a monthly basis. Among scooters and EVs, Vida registered 16,291 units, recording 128.93% YoY growth, while Pleasure grew by 215.64% to 8,920 units. Xoom 125 also performed well with 7,201 units, up 97.67% YoY and 30.19% MoM.

MoM Performance – Mixed Trends Across Portfolio

Compared to March 2026, Hero’s overall volumes declined by 19,354 units. The decline was largely driven by Splendor (-23,096 units), which alone accounted for the majority of the monthly volume loss. On the positive side, HF Deluxe, Glamour, Destini 125, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 recorded healthy sequential growth. Xoom 160 posted the highest MoM gain among mainstream products at 47.51%, rising to 1,242 units.

Meanwhile, Xpulse sales dropped sharply by 42.11% MoM to 2,226 units, while Xtreme 160R declined by 22.66% to 1,345 units. Xtreme 250R registered just 8 units during the month, down from 115 units in March. Karizma 210 improved marginally from 5 units to 6 units, while Mavrick 440 recorded no sales for a second consecutive month.

Despite the monthly decline, Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio remained firmly led by commuter motorcycles. Splendor and HF Deluxe together contributed over 4 lakh units, accounting for nearly 75.5% of total domestic sales, while growing scooter and EV volumes from Destini, Xoom and Vida provided additional momentum during the month.