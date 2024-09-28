HomeBike NewsHero Sales Breakup Aug 2024 - Splendor, Deluxe, Xtreme, Destini, Vida, Mavrick...

Hero Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Splendor, Deluxe, Xtreme, Destini, Vida, Mavrick 440

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
Hero Mavrick 440 to launch in the UK
Hero Mavrick 440

Splendor and Deluxe motorcycles account for almost 80% of Hero’s total sales in Aug 2024 – Mavrick 440 sales declined to 170 units

Hero MotoCorp displayed a moderate 2.38% year-on-year growth in domestic sales for August 2024, with a total of 4,91,367 units sold, compared to 4,79,929 units in August 2023. This growth came from a mix of positive performances by key models and significant dips in others.

Splendor and HF Deluxe: The Backbone of Hero Sales

As always, the Hero Splendor led the brand’s sales, accounting for a massive 61.65% of total units sold in August 2024. With a growth rate of 4.49%, it continues to be the go-to choice for the majority of Hero’s customer base. Close behind was the HF Deluxe, which saw a notable increase of 15.89% over last year, contributing 17.22% to the company’s sales. These two models remain the key drivers of Hero’s domestic market presence.

Hero MotoCorp sales breakup Aug 2024 - YoY Comparison
Hero MotoCorp sales breakup Aug 2024 – YoY Comparison

Launched a few months ago, Xtreme 125R has quickly climbed up the ranks. In Aug 2024, it was at No 3 with sales of 27,668 units, contributing 5.63% to Hero’s total sales last month. Meanwhile, the Passion struggled with a significant 40.16% drop in year-on-year sales, despite contributing 4.63% to the overall numbers. The Glamour also faced challenges, witnessing an even larger decline of 48.84%, though it still held 3.27% of Hero’s total sales.

Mixed Results for Scooters and Electric Models

Hero’s Pleasure scooter remained steady, with a small year-on-year growth of 0.83%, showing continued interest in this segment. However, the Destini 125 saw a decline of 15.49%, which impacted its share, bringing it down to 2.04% of the total sales. Destini sales decline is likely because of the new version launched this month.

Hero MotoCorp sales breakup Aug 2024 - MoM Comparison
Hero MotoCorp sales breakup Aug 2024 – MoM Comparison

In contrast, Hero’s electric offering, the Vida, experienced a phenomenal growth of 502.40%, signaling rising consumer interest in electric mobility solutions. This growth gave the Vida a 1.23% share in Hero’s total sales for August 2024. Hero Xoom scooter faced a 51.23% decline in sales, reflecting weaker demand in this category. Similarly, the Xpulse 200 also saw a significant decline of 25.14% year-on-year, contributing only 0.60% to total sales. The Xtreme 160/200 models suffered as well, with a sharp decline of 41.28%, indicating potential difficulties in the premium motorcycle segment. Karizma 210 and Mavrick 440 sales currently account for a smaller share (0.05% and 0.03%, respectively), while Maestro sales were 0.

Month on Month Report

Sales in July 2024 were at 3,37,299 units. This marked an impressive 45.68% increase in sales over Aug 20244. Splendor witnessed a remarkable month-on-month growth of 43.30%, with sales jumping by over 91,000 units compared to July. HF Deluxe followed closely, posting an even more impressive 81.45% growth. Hero Passion, saw an almost doubled month-on-month growth, recording a 99.70% increase in August 2024. Glamour also performed well with a 69.40% growth over July. Xtreme 125R maintained steady growth, rising by 7.07% month-on-month.

On the scooter side, the Destini 125 saw a massive growth of 76.00%, reflecting a substantial jump in customer interest. Similarly, the electric Vida model recorded a 30.96% month-on-month increase, underlining the growing acceptance of electric mobility options among Hero customers. However, the Pleasure scooter faced a decline of 14.40%, indicating a potential shift in preferences towards other models in the lineup.

In the premium segment, the Xoom scooter posted a solid month-on-month growth of 24.50%, while the Xpulse 200 adventure bike also saw a 16.13% rise in sales compared to July. The Xtreme 160/200 models recorded a modest growth of 9.76%. However, the Karizma 210 and Mavrick 440 faced declines of 51.23% and 36.80%, respectively, suggesting some challenges in the performance of these premium bikes.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.